Three LSU Players to Watch Against Arkansas

LSU will need to see their playmakers get to work early in their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. In what many are labeling a “trap game,” it’ll be of the utmost importance the Tigers handle business.

This Razorbacks squad is extremely talented, and one the Tigers cannot overlook if they want to keep their lofty postseason aspirations alive, so it’ll take a complete performance from Kelly’s squad to come out with a victory.

But there are a few guys who must answer the call and handle business.

Here are three LSU players to watch Saturday night in Fayetteville:

BJ Ojulari - Defensive End

Arkansas brings in a fierce rushing attack led by Raheim Sanders. A player who can explode out of the backfield will surely give this LSU defensive line some trouble, but Ojulari will be one who can fix that in an instant.

Ojulari has left his mark in just about every SEC game, but Saturday morning gives him a chance to take it up a notch. Along with Ojulari, this entire defensive line must level up in Death Valley.

It’s no secret the Razorbacks’ offensive line is talented, but the battle in the trenches will be what decides this game. With an LSU defense that has struggled against the run game this season, how will they respond this weekend against Arkansas?

Kayshon Boutte - Wide Receiver

The All–American wide receiver and Jayden Daniels appear to finally be on the same page as we hit the back end of the Tigers’ 2022 schedule. Growing their relationship to put this offense in better position is the main message and a big game against the Razorbacks can go a long way.

“I always talk to Kayshon. That's my little brother,” Daniels said. “It was a conversation we had on the sidelines after the game. He's going to bounce back. Everyone knows what he can do. Everyone in the world knows what he can do. Like I said, I'm here for him and he's here for me.”

Boutte has seen success in the Tigers’ recent conference game, but if LSU wants to run the table and win out the rest of their SEC slate, they’ll need their electrifying playmaker to handle business and show out down the stretch. Saturday morning could be the beginning of what’s to come.

Joe Foucha - Safety

Foucha returns to where his collegiate career began: Arkansas. Along with Foucha, LSU defensive back Greg Brooks will return back to Fayetteville for the first time since entering the transfer portal following the 2021 season.

The two will clearly be looking to make a statement in this one, and in order for LSU to see success defensively, Foucha will need to make a handful of big-time plays as he has since he returned from his academic suspension.

Look for Foucha to hold down the third level of this defense on Saturday as the Tigers attempt to limit Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. With lethal wideouts and a cannon of an arm to help him out, the Razorbacks certainly have all the tools to be successful against LSU in what many expect to be a dogfight.