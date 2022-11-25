Three LSU Players to Watch Against Texas A&M

The Tigers face a tremendous challenge when they hit the road to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. A squad in search of spoiling LSU’s improbable season, it’ll take a complete effort from the Bayou Bengals to earn another SEC road victory.

From top to bottom, the Tigers will need production, but their key playmakers must step up to the plate and handle business.

Here are three LSU players to watch on Saturday:

Jaray Jenkins - Wide Receiver

When the Tigers are in dire need of a big play, Mr. Reliable, Jaray Jenkins, shows up in the big moments. This season, Jenkins has been at his best. Hitting the road for his regular season finale in the purple and gold, emotions will run high for the senior, but expect him to shine bright.

Jenkins, the leader of this LSU wide receiver room, has had a solid senior season to this point, but a big game is due in his final run against Texas A&M.

While he’s become one of Jayden Daniels’ favorite weapons, this offense will rely on their seasoned veteran to make plays when it matters in College Station.

With 23 receptions for 321 yards and five touchdowns on the season, the time is now for Jenkins to make a statement and give this team another win as they control their own destiny.

Harold Perkins - Linebacker

The true freshman has burst onto the scene rather quickly for LSU, providing tremendous versatility, but the Tigers have seen a new beast over the last few weeks. Putting it all together, due to defensive coordinator Matt House incorporating the right scheme, it’s all coming together for Perkins.

Perkins has done it all. Lining up all over the field and giving opponents’ offenses problems from start to finish has been eye-opening in his first season for the Tigers. Remarkable isn’t even the word to describe the freshman. It is truly unbelievable.

Against Texas A&M, expect the same. Facing off against an offense with no identity and injury concerns from the start of the season until now, Perkins has the chance to feast for a second time this week after Thanksgiving.

Micah Baskerville - Linebacker

For Baskerville, his new demeanor is what has taken Coach Kelly by surprise, calling his story “inspirational.” A player who struggled with academics upon arriving to campus, he’s changed his ways entirely, making his love for Baton Rouge that much greater.

This will be Baskerville’s final regular season game for the Tigers, making it that much more important for the senior to elevate his game to new heights.

“This is a place I wish I could play forever,” Baskerville said. “I was out for a semester of school and when I got back I told her ‘I’ll make sure I get it done, no more mess ups.’ I’m gonna be crying [at graduation], I’m gonna be happy though. I got the paper so it’s gonna be a lot of good emotions.”

Look for Baskerville to show out in his final run for LSU. A player who has grown tremendously throughout his time in Baton Rouge, he has the chance to put it all together in his final regular season game and dominate a lackluster Aggies offense.