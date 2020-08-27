Three LSU Football Players Crack Todd McShay's Top-50 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

LSU's 14 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft broke the program's previous record by a country mile and if the early predictions on the 2021 draft class are any indication, the 2020 Tiger team will have its fair share of NFL talent as well.

For months now, it's been a foregone conclusion that LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, barring something unforeseen, will be a top-10 lock and potentially a top-five pick. What has been a bit mixed is which of his former teammates would join him in the first round.

On Wednesday, lead NFL draft expert Todd McShay released his top-50 prospects of the 2021 draft class as well as the top-10 players at each position. Joining Chase in the top-50 are linebacker Jabril Cox and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, while JaCoby Stevens was ranked as the No. 4 best safety in the class.

Chase came in as the No. 4 overall prospect after a dazzling 2019 campaign that saw him win the Biletnikoff for his 1,780-yard, 20-touchdown season for the purple and gold.

"He is explosive off the line, a smooth route runner and tough in the open field. His body control stands out, and his speed is solid," McShay wrote.

That body control is what really helped Chase have the kind of season he did as he was always able to adjust on those long balls from quarterback Joe Burrow. He was a big play machine for the Tigers a season ago and should be a true No. 1 option for whichever team drafts him. Just imagine if the Cincinnati Bengals don't have the kind of first year they're hoping for and Chase is there for the taking.

Perhaps the surprise of the top-50 is Cox, who McShay ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in the class. When Cox committed to the Tigers back in April, coach Ed Orgeron revealed that Cox chose LSU over the NFL, where he was receiving some heavy draft buzz, because he wanted to better himself as a player before making that jump.

"He's a great character young man, speaking to him on the phone, guys knew him so he came highly recommended,” Orgeron said Tuesday. “The thing I saw on film was a big linebacker that can run and hit and key diagnose. I didn't know he was gonna be that good. I think this guy is gonna have an excellent year at LSU, he definitely is an SEC linebacker. Obviously he was overlooked in recruiting but here's his shot. I think the thing I like most about Jabril is his maturity."

"A rangy run defender with decent closing speed, Cox is smooth in coverage and reads the QB well in underneath zone defense," McShay wrote.

A first-round draft grade on the North Dakota State transfer continues to point to the homerun players Orgeron and the coaching staff continue to find in the transfer portal. What looked like it could be a position of weakness heading into the season, has now turned into one of strength.

As for Shelvin, the 6-foot-3, 360-pound defensive tackle is a tantalizing force up front, ranked as McShay's No. 23 overall prospect. In what was his first year as a full time starter, Shelvin proved his worth as a run stuffing lineman who attracted multiple offensive linemen to stop.

There is a question hovering around the former No. 1 player in Louisiana and that's his weight. It's something Orgeron has mentioned as the one complication with his tenure in Baton Rouge. He played most of last season at 340 pounds but came back to campus in the summer close to 360 pounds.

"Tyler Shelvin, I think he can be as good as he wants to be," Bo Pelini said on Hangin' With Hester back in April. "I think he is a really talented kid. I am excited about him. He does some things, now. He is way bigger than Glenn was at this point in his career, but there are times you see that 72 and he reminds me of Dorsey - he’s just about 70 pounds bigger than Glenn was at that point. But we have guys that can play."

"Shelvin is a nightmare for opponents in the middle of LSU's front. He consistently anchors versus double-teams -- or splits them -- and he can control blockers," McShay wrote.

The senior safety Stevens was getting some first-round buzz back in the spring but that seems to have tailed off for now. While he'll still likely be a high draft pick, exactly where he falls remains a mystery.

A breakout junior season that included 92 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions put him on the map. Another season with those kind of numbers could vault him into the first round discussion. He excels closer to the line of scrimmage so his best position at the NFL level could very well be linebacker.