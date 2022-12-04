Three Observations From LSU's Loss to No. 1 Georgia

Brian Kelly and his LSU squad may have come up short Saturday night against No. 1 Georgia, but the grit and determination this program showed proved the culture is changing in Baton Rouge.

Rather than put their heads down and throw the white flag, the Tigers fought until the final second, continuing to battle like they have all season long. Ultimately falling short 50-30 in the SEC Championship Game, it clearly wasn’t the result they wanted, but there’s beauty in the ability to play in such a big game after the adversity they faced this season.

Here are three observations from Saturday night’s showdown against Georgia:

Passing Game Success

Through the air, the Tigers carved up the Bulldogs’ defense, throwing for over 500 yards and allowing the elite receiving corps to handle business. For this offense to put 30 points on Georgia is a monumental feat. A Bulldogs defense that has played lights out all season, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier looked phenomenal against them.

Despite Daniels only playing one half, the Tigers’ QB1 finished the night on 16-of-24 passing with 208 yards and a touchdown. For Nussmeier, the redshirt freshman finished with 298 yards on 15-of-27 passing.

Kayshon Boutte quietly had himself a night. Other than his remarkable touchdown, where he showcased his elite athleticism, he worked in silence. Boutte finished with six receptions for 107 yards.

His partner in crime, Malik Nabers, was a monster to say the least. Ending the game with five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, he quickly became Nussmeier's go-to guy in the second half.

Georgia’s Dynamic Rushing Attack

Kendall Milton was the star of the show Saturday night. The junior running back took over the game, finishing with 113 yards on just eight carries. His 51-yard rush in the third quarter was the dagger right when LSU felt momentum was swinging their way.

But it wasn’t just Milton. This Georgia running back room is a two-back system. Insert Kenny McIntosh, the Bulldogs’ RB1 this season. McIntosh finished the night with 55 yards and two touchdowns, getting timely yards when called upon.

LSU’s defensive identity has been inconsistent in the run game all season long, giving up over 200 yards on the ground on numerous occasions. Saturday night against Georgia was the same story after the Bulldogs totaled 255 yards rushing.

Stetson Bennett’s Consistent Attack

Bennett isn’t flashy by any means, but like the mailman, he delivers. A true “game manager,” he controls the pace at ease. You won’t find his name high on many draft boards, but it’s clear what he provides this Georgia program, handling business yet again on Saturday.

His record as a starter is phenomenal and he continues only getting better. Bennett made a few eye-opening plays against LSU. A sidearm pass off his back foot on third down to keep a drive alive along with showcasing his sneaky athleticism in the second half, the Bulldogs’ QB1 had the Tigers’ defense on their toes all night.

An efficient 23-of-29 on his passes with 274 yards and four touchdowns, Bennett got it done yet again for his squad. He proved once again why he has what it takes to be a legend in the state of Georgia while being in pursuit of his second national title.