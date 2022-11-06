Three Observations From LSU's Thrilling Victory Over Alabama

It was one for the ages Saturday night in Death Valley. With LSU in search of their first home victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in 12 years, Brian Kelly and his squad handled business and came away with the win in an instant classic.

Whether it be star linebacker Harold Perkins, the brilliance of Jayden Daniels or the emergence of freshman tight end Mason Taylor, this group showed up when the lights were brightest and answered the call on numerous occasions.

Here are three observations from Saturday night in Baton Rouge:

Harold Perkins is a Star

It was another truly incredible performance by the true freshman. When this LSU defense needs a play, Perkins answers. From beginning to end it was the youngster who came up clutch when needed, specifically when containing Bryce Young.

For Perkins, it’s his closing speed that makes him so special. The way he can cover ground in the blink of an eye has him rated as one of the top freshmen in the country. Perkins isn’t a star in the making by any means. He’s already established his status as one.

When No. 40 is on the field, this LSU team is better and as the Tigers continue finding schemes to put BJ Ojulari next to him, the two form a lethal duo. Saturday night’s performance once again woke up the entire country as to what Perkins has and will become.

Emergence of Mason Taylor

The touchdown to put the Tigers up by three with 1:47 remaining in the game. The immaculate two-point conversion to win the game in overtime. It was quite the introduction for freshman tight end Mason Taylor.

Taylor has come up on a few occasions this season, but none bigger than Saturday night against the Crimson Tide. It’s his versatility that will make him a weapon for years to come. The ability to use his strength while blocking paired with his soft hands to catch the football is a recipe for success.

Taylor has 22 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns in his first season as a Tiger.

“When they first called the play out my heart lowkey dropped, I’m not gonna lie,” Taylor said after the game. “But you know we practice for this and pressure is a privilege at LSU so I just went out there and executed just like practice. I'm just glad our coaches trusted me with the play and trust me with the ball.”

Jayden Daniels Provides Another Masterful Performance

What more can you ask of LSU’s QB1? Night after night he delivers for this program and it’s his timely plays that continue to elevate this squad. Saturday night was a dream for this LSU program and the Tigers’ signal-caller.

Daniels put together yet another masterclass performance to lift this team to victory. He completed 22-of-32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 112 yards and another score.

He’s flipped the switch in a big way since the Sept. 4 season opener. Brian Kelly has given credit to quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan over the last few weeks, but it’s Daniels’ devotion to being great that has him seeing success on the field.

As Daniels continues evolving into one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks, the sky’s the limit for this LSU program. With efficient protection from the offensive line in order to have plays develop, it has made Daniels virtually unguardable. Look for the veteran signal-caller to continue taking his game to new heights as we reach the backend of the schedule.