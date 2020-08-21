Three Players Key to LSU Football's National Title Run in 2020

For the Tigers to repeat, three players will be the pivotal chess pieces to help LSU make another championship run.

LSU has been undervalued headed into the 2020 season. True, Joe Burrow left for the NFL, and several key players followed him to the next level and exhausted their eligibility. That does not mean LSU is not a likely title contender this year. There are three players that must step up to make the run happen. Let’s examine.

First off, no, Derek Stingley, Jr. does not count. The best non-offensive skill player that’s capable of winning the Heisman Trophy is certainly one of if not the best player in college football. That’s not a big news flash.

More importantly, opposing teams will stay away from Stingley’s side of the field more often than not. That’s why it will be important for so many other players to step up (more on one particular defender in a moment). Let’s begin with the player everyone knows needs to make plays and do so week in and week out.

Hats off to Myles Brennan for waiting for his opportunity and now being the starting signal caller for the Bayou Bengals. He’s now a junior and worked his way into this glorious position.

He’s a big and strong player now, building up his frame to 6-foot-4, 220-pounds. The Long Branch (Miss.) St. Stanislaus' product has added considerable muscle to go along with his grasp of the LSU offense. More will still be needed.

At some point, Brennan will need to provide that defining moment, that defining drive. It could be to put away Alabama in Death Valley, or it might be to orchestrate a 10 point comeback in Jordan-Hare. Regardless, when the time comes Brennan must answer the bell. That also means more than delivering passes to talented LSU skill position players.

The LSU players need to believe in Brennan from the opening game through the end of the season. He’s not Burrow, and nobody will ask him to throw for a 76% completion percentage like Burrow did last fall. Whether it be the clutch pass to Ja’Marr Chase, that check down to get into field goal range, or a fade ball to phenom freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, Brennan must deliver. Now that the most obvious offensive prospect has been deemed, it’s time to move to a couple of defenders.

LSU moved back to a defensive philosophy that fans and coach Ed Orgeron himself know well, and that’s the 4-3 defense. This 4-3 will not be the conservative type, that much should be expected. That’s why it’s vital for the defense to have a leader; a voice that keeps everyone on the same page while making plays himself.

Damone Clark would be that player. Expected to play middle linebacker for the Tigers, the junior registered 51 tackles so far in his LSU career. He could equal those numbers by the end of game five playing middle linebacker with all the talent up front that LSU possesses. Clark will be provided with ample opportunity to be a star defender. Now, will he be up to the challenge?

Clark, it could be argued, is the most important player for LSU to compete for the 2020 national title. The middle linebacker in defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s 4-3 will be given quite a bit of responsibility to call plays and also make plays. He needs to know his assignments and play downhill. That’s how Clark can help get LSU back into the title hunt.

He’s athletic enough, he’s a solid 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and he can punish a running back. In short, Clark is a great fit for what LSU needs in the middle of the defense. Perhaps most intriguing about Clark will be seeing him in coverage versus spread formations as the SEC West will be really slinging the football around this fall. Everyone but Arkansas will likely throw it all over the gridiron when playing LSU.

That will be Clark’s challenge, but again, he’s very talented and now he’s experienced. Look for Clark to emerge and be one of the SEC’s best linebackers. Now, for the final piece to the puzzle for LSU to make another title run.

This one might surprise some people. It’s Cordale Flott. Playing opposite of Stingley, Jr. means a plethora of opportunities to defend passes. Will the 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore from Saraland (Ala.) High school be up to the challenge?

First, let’s look back for a moment. As a freshman, Flott accounted for 15 tackles and four passes defended. That’s impressive considering the talent he was competing for playing time with. He even started at nickel cornerback versus Ole Miss.

Now, back to the question of whether or not Flott will be ready for the big stage in the SEC? With Mississippi State and newly hired coach Mike Leach coming to Death Valley on Sept. 26, everyone will quickly know if Flott will be up to the task.

The Bulldogs will throw the football all night long. That’s what Leach knows, and that’s what he will continue to do. No question that the crafty head coach and his offensive assistants will devise a game plan that looks to exploit Flott and avoid Stingley, Jr.

If Flott passes this test with flying colors, and that’s saying quite a bit mind you, LSU fans should be very excited. Having two big-time cornerbacks will aid the LSU defense as well as provide more opportunities for the offense.

So there you have it. The three players that need to really step up and make consistent and meaningful gains for the LSU program to once again compete for the national championship. Yes, LSU should be in the hunt once again. Brennan, Clark and Flott will be the three players to watch for LSU to make it happen once again.