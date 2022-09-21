Three Players to Watch Against New Mexico

LSU’s defensive game plan against Mississippi State was executed to perfection, but a new challenge comes against the New Mexico Lobos. A program that brings in a run-first attack, the Tigers’ front four must be ready.

Led by quarterback Miles Kendrick, the Kansas transfer has already run the ball over 30 times this season, which puts the Tigers in a position they were uncomfortable in during their Week 1 matchup against Florida State. The dual-threat ability of Jordan Travis halted any success for LSU, so it’ll be interesting to monitor how they handle Kendrick this weekend.

Here are three players to watch on Saturday:

Sherod White - Running Back

White is a dynamic back for this squad. Despite this team already having 11 different players run the football, White certainly appears to have the most upside. With the Tigers’ defensive line without Maason Smith, still looking to establish their rotation, keeping White in check will be of the utmost importance.

When in doubt, the Lobos prefer to give the ball to White, which makes it understandable why he’s leading this team in touchdowns. Look for the Tigers to monitor the touches of White and be mindful of when he’s in the backfield.

READ MORE: An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against New Mexico

This squad has a number of players who are able to run the ball, but the challenge White presents with such a fresh defensive line will be something to keep an eye on.

Miles Kendrick - Quarterback

As mentioned, Kendrick has the ability to use his legs exceptionally well when the pocket collapses on him. This Lobos offensive line hasn’t quite given him excess time to create plays in the passing game which explains his 31 rushing attempts through three games.

Sacked 10 times already this year, it’s a mixture between poor offensive line play paired with Kendrick holding the ball too long at times. This LSU defensive line could use Saturday night as a chance to explore their depth to see which rotations are more effective.

READ MORE: How LSU RB Josh Williams Bet on Himself and Turned Risk into Opportunity

Containing Kendrick will be of the utmost importance. Though his stats may not jump off the page, a mobile quarterback has proven to give the Tigers trouble at times, which makes keeping Kendrick in check Saturday night that much more important.

Wide Receiver Duo - Geordon Porter/Luke Wysong

The Lobos have only thrown the football 64 times through three games, which tells the story on just how much they love to run the ball. But when they do pass, it tends to be to either Porter or Wysong.

In fact, of the 64 passes thrown, 36 have been completions with the duo catching 21 of them in total. All other receivers have caught three or less passes. This LSU secondary should have a clear indication of where this ball is going when Kendrick decides to drop back to pass when either Porter or Wysong are on the field.

READ MORE: Tigers Trending for 4-Star Defensive Back Javien Toviano

With Wyson leading the team in receptions with 12 and Porter leading the receivers in yards with 140, the Tigers’ secondary will have to keep a close eye on the duo that has quickly become Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick’s favorite targets in the passing game.