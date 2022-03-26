Tigers Spring Practice Report: First Look at a Few Offensive Rotations, Plays

LSU was back on the practice field for the second time this spring, with media getting a different look at the Tigers in action.

The media was privy to viewing some offensive rotations, beginning with Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier exchanging reps on one half of the field. With the team still in pads, it was hard to really get a good gauge on much but the ball was coming out of both players’ hands well.





Later in the period, the offense shifted to the other side of the field where senior Myles Brennan took over the reps and worked with Armoni Goodwin in the back field.





The offensive line rotations were also important to keep an eye on with Cam Wire at left tackle, Tre’Mond Shorts left guard, Charles Turner at center, Kardell Thomas right guard and Marcus Dumervil at right tackle.

Another rotation Brad Davis and the o-line ran with was Will Campbell, Fitzgerald West, Kimo Makenole and Miles Frazier at right tackle.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mike Jones and Greg Penn keep getting the first team reps at linebacker.

As for injury updates, Jaray Jenkins joined Malik Nabers and Kayshon Boutte as receivers missing the portion of practice open to the media. Jenkins had apparently tweaked something and sat out remainder of practice.

A big part of Kelly’s pitch to his players is being involved with everything and that extends to the freshmen not even on campus yet. Incoming freshman cornerback Laterrance Welch and receiver Landon Ibieta were also off to the side catching practice despite not arriving until May.





Lastly, it’s hard to ignore just how enthusiastic this staff is around the players. There was a spark around the tail end of practice when usually that’s a time when it could be winding down. Multiple people off to the side involved with the program noted how the energy was there the entire practice.

Building those kind of habits and environment is what Kelly is striving for and a big reason why there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the next few weeks.