Tiger Practice Report: Inside Day One of LSU Football Fall Camp

Highlights and notes from the first day of fall camp over at the practice facility

Fall camp is off and running at the LSU practice facility and the purple and gold have a lot to decipher before the Sept. 4 home opener against UCLA.

With the quarterback battle now settled following a freak arm injury to Myles Brennan suffered in a fishing accident, the intrigue behind center is now virtually gone with Max Johnson assuming the role.

There was plenty of other positions to observe, including linebacker, safety and wide receiver, where there is sure to be plenty of competition over the next several weeks. Granted it's just day one but here are a few of the takeaways from the media session of fall practice:

-Freshman safety Sage Ryan spent the individual portion of practice with the cornerbacks, practicing in the nickel spot. The two outside corner positions are currently held by Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks but that inside spot could certainly be up for grabs.

Cordale Flott is the natural favorite to reclaim that role this season but if one of the new guys, like the freshman Ryan, pops this fall it could very well be more of a rotation. Safety is a lot deeper than just a few months ago so it would make sense to disperse some of the talent closer to the line of scrimmage.

-Jack Bech will be a featured tight end by the time camp is all said and done. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz loves what he brings as a versatile weapon in this offense and having the chance to line him up across linebackers will be a true mismatch for opponents.

At 6-foot-7 and having added a ton of weight in the offseason, Kole Taylor figures to be a heavy presence in the offense as well. With Nick Storz not listed on the roster, it sure seems like the Tigers are down to those two as the main source for tight end reps.





-In injury related news, defensive linemen Glen Logan and Ali Gaye as well as running back Josh Williams and receiver Devonta Lee were all wearing the gold non-contact jerseys for the first day of fall camp.

Here are an additional few videos of the quarterbacks working with running backs and Derek Stingley sporting No. 7:

Stingley

Johnson and running backs