Tiger Practice Report: LSU QB's Go Through Footwork Drills on Third Day

A first look at some receiver routes plus what the defense is up to

It was a warm Tuesday out at the LSU practice facility but it was easy to see the enthusiasm all over the field on the third day of spring ball.

A little bit of LSU football royalty was in town to watch some of practice as former cornerback Tyrann Mathieu spent some time with the team, watching a few of the defensive drills.

The team was in pads for the midweek afternoon practice, with Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard working hard through some footwork drills alongside coach Joe Sloan. All eyes have been on this battle the first few days and the third day was no different.

The most exciting drill of the day was some routes between the quarterbacks and receivers. With Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers not out there for the time being, Brian Thomas and Jaray Jenkins were working on the outside while Jack Bech handled some of the first team rotations in the slot.

Jenkins was back out with the receivers on the field after missing a portion of Saturday's practice. As for the defense, defensive lineman Maason Smith looks physically ready to dominate during his sophomore season, attacking drills while the secondary also continues to be a work in progress in terms of figuring out rotations. Smith and Jaquelin Roy figure to be a force on the interior for the Tigers next season.

Also BJ Ojulari was seen as a standup outside linebacker, much in the way LSU used K'Lavon Chaisson a few years ago,

The energy stayed consistent for the team, whether it be players, coaches or assistant staff members, something that's been notable in the first couple of practices. It's something coach Brian Kelly has wanted from the beginning as he builds out the culture of this locker room and the players seem to be buying in.