An Early Look at LSU Football Odds and Projections for 2020

While it's important to bask in the fact that LSU just claimed its fourth national championship in program history, it's never too early to take a look at the future.

LSU juniors will be making their NFL decisions over the next few weeks so the outlook on the 2020 Tiger roster will look much different than currently constructed. Nevertheless, 2021 College Football Playoff odds and top-25 projections are already rolling in.

Here's where LSU stands in some of the earliest projections (odds are courtesy of BetOnline):

Odds to Win 2021 College Football Playoff:

Clemson 9/4

Alabama 7/2

Ohio State 9/2

LSU 6/1

Georgia 8/1

Florida 14/1

In 2019, LSU took out four of the six teams with the best best odds to win the 2021 national championship and will likely have to have a similar outcome if it plans to go back. The schedule is rough as the Tigers travel to Gainesville, Auburn and College Station next year but do get Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss at home.

2021 Heisman Odds:

Derek Stingley Jr (cornerback): 16/1

Myles Brennan (quarterback): 16/1

Ja'Marr Chase (receiver): 20/1

Brennan and Chase's Heisman odds probably took a significant hit with the departure of Joe Brady, who is heading off to Carolina to be the offensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Stingley is an interesting pick at 16/1 because the sophomore had one of the best freshman seasons by a cornerback in recent memory. His six interceptions led the SEC and his 15 pass breakups also led the conference. In the national championship win over Clemson, Stingley was targeted six times and allowed just one catch for 12 yards.

The big stage doesn't bother the soon-to-be sophomore as he was the best player on the field for much of the season. Having an extra year to grow his body and further hone in on his already elite technique and ball skills will probably leave him in the conversation at the start of the year.

LSU 2020 Top-25 Projections:

Sports Illustrated (Pat Forde): No. 10

"It was fun while it lasted. Replacing Joe Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady will be a massive undertaking. But if it’s Myles Brennan or a transfer, the new LSU QB has certified monsters to throw to in Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. The defense could require a lot of renovation as well, as players make their decisions on whether to stay in school or go pro."

CBS Sports: No. 4

"The Tigers lose 20 seniors from 2019's forever team. That includes Joe Burrow. However, Ed Orgeron is recruiting a high level after a second straight top-five class. Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase returns. But it's fair to say the offense will take a hit because the 2019 was record setting. Get used to LSU in the top 10, though, as the Myles Brennan era begins."

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): No. 4

"The Tigers' dream season ended with a national championship, and they might be right back in the CFP mix next season. Burrow, the most prolific passer in SEC history, is leaving after breaking nearly every school record. Will the Tigers go with backup Myles Brennan, or bring in a graduate transfer (maybe Houston's D'Eriq King) to replace him? Junior receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Grant Delpit are projected as top-15 picks in the NFL draft; junior tight end Thaddeus Moss and tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire also have big decisions to make."

The Athletic (Stewart Mandel): No. 5