Tiger Predictions: LSU Offense Too Much for Oklahoma as Tigers Win in Commanding Fashion

LSU’s quest for perfection in 2019 will reach its climax starting with Saturday’s Peach Bowl matchup with Oklahoma in Atlanta.

With no shortage of storylines or big name players, it’s setting up for not only an entertaining game but an electric atmosphere as well. Between multiple suspensions and injuries on the Sooner side and the Tigers dealing with a significant injury of their own, legacies are sure to be defined and a few surprise standouts could be in line to start stories of their own.

Here’s how we think it’s going to shake out Saturday afternoon.

Score Prediction: LSU 45, Oklahoma 24



At the end of the day, the LSU offense is going to be able to move the ball at will against Oklahoma. The Alabama, Florida and Georgia defenses could not stop the onslaught of yards and touchdowns and the Sooners, while an improved unit overall will have a difficult go of it as well.

The Oklahoma defense will be missing arguably its best two players in defensive tackle Ronnie Perkins, who is suspended and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who broke his collarbone in practice last week. For arguments sake, lets say Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn't play Saturday.

Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall, Thaddeus Moss, Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry is an arsenal the likes of which Oklahoma hasn't faced all season. Oh and Heisman winner Joe Burrow, he's had three weeks to prepare for the Sooner defense and is confident he can adjust to whatever Oklahoma throws at him.

"You know, their scheme is a little similar to Texas a little bit on the back end," Burrow said. "Up front it's a lot different. But they play quarters, the occasional cover three. But like I say, we've faced something different like the last six weeks than what we've seen on film, so I have to go in and make those in-game adjustments."

Burrow, along with Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady are used to adjusting on the spot and this should be the case against Oklahoma. It wouldn't be the least surprising to see LSU attack the secondary early, particularly with Turner-Yell not playing and try to put the Sooners to bed early.

While multiple players and coaches are encouraged and believe Edwards-Helaire will play, Davis-Price, Curry and John Emery could make for an intriguing story should they perform well if Edwards-Helaire can’t play.

LSU has been a team that starts fast in the first half whether it be a 33-13 lead over Alabama, a 31-7 lead over Texas A & M or a 17-3 lead over Georgia.

The Oklahoma offense will be the reason the Sooners are able to make a game of this Peach Bowl, if it all. Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts has been remarkable this season, completing 71.8% of his passes for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding another 1,255 yards and 18 scores on the ground.

But while the weapons are good on Oklahoma, they aren't great and the LSU defense is playing with a different swagger since the embarrassing second half performance against Ole Miss.

LSU will likely stick freshman phenom Derek Stingley Jr. on Sooner receiver and Biletnikoff finalist CeeDee Lamb. Lamb had high praise for the Tiger freshman defensive back, calling him the 'best' he'll go against all season.

"He's a freshman with a senior mindset," Lamb said of Stingley on Thursday. "He knows the game well, plays his technique very well and seeing him on film you say 'wow, no way is he a freshman.' Honestly, he'd definitely, by far going to be the best DB I go against this year."

It’s been the theorized gameplan for weeks now but if Stingley can do his job on the outside, it allows LSU to be more aggressive at the line of scrimmage, potentially sticking an extra safety close by to keep Hurts from making explosive plays with his legs.

If the Oklahoma offense starts slow, just like the Tigers last three opponents, this one could be over by the end of the first half. If Oklahoma can match the LSU offense early, we could be in for a thriller.