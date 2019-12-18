Live 2020 Early Signing Period Updates/Thread: LSU Football

With 23 commits in the 2020 recruiting class, LSU is down to it final few spots while also hoping to put pen to paper on a number of its top recruits.

Early Signing Period starts Wednesday and there will be plenty of big time names that will be making their collegiate decisions, including five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, four-star linebacker Phillip Webb and offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil.

Those are the three names to follow but updates will be provided on all Tiger recruits throughout the day so come hang out.

7:35 a.m.- LSU starts the Early Signing Period off receiving with three-star guard Marlon Martinez.

7:38 a.m.- Four-star quarterback Max Johnson out of Texas makes it official Wednesday morning, signs with Tigers.

7:43 a.m.- Five-star cornerback Elias Ricks signs with LSU officially. Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. should make for a dangerous SEC tandem for the next few years