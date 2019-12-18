LSUMaven
Live 2020 Early Signing Period Updates/Thread: LSU Football

Glen West

With 23 commits in the 2020 recruiting class, LSU is down to it final few spots while also hoping to put pen to paper on a number of its top recruits. 

Early Signing Period starts Wednesday and there will be plenty of big time names that will be making their collegiate decisions, including five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, four-star linebacker Phillip Webb and offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil.

Those are the three names to follow but updates will be provided on all Tiger recruits throughout the day so come hang out.

7:35 a.m.- LSU starts the Early Signing Period off receiving with three-star guard Marlon Martinez.

7:38 a.m.- Four-star quarterback Max Johnson out of Texas makes it official Wednesday morning, signs with Tigers.

7:43 a.m.- Five-star cornerback Elias Ricks signs with LSU officially. Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. should make for a dangerous SEC  tandem for the next few years

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Named AP Coach of the Year

Glen West

Orgeron becomes third Tiger coach to win AP Coach of the Year

Falcon Quarterback Matt Ryan Raves About LSU Tight End Commit Arik Gilbert

Glen West

Gilbert is No. 9 overall player in 2020 class

Glen West

Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert was named Gatorade Player of the Year Tuesday. He sat down with SI…

LSU Coach Will Wade 'Hopeful' Guard Marlon Taylor Can Return Against East Tennessee State

Glen West

Tigers preparing for high-powered East Tennessee offense

Some Uncommitted 2020 Recruits to Watch Through the Eyes of LSU Football

Glen West

Burch, Webb and Dumervil set to make their decisions Wednesday

A Few LSU Football 2020 Commits Announce Decisions Ahead of Early Signing Period

Glen West

Quarterback TJ Finley to sign on Dec. 18, practice with team before Peach Bowl

Tiger Practice Report: LSU Football Back in Action Preparing for Oklahoma

Glen West

Video of Burrow and the gang preparing for Oklahoma Monday

Glen West

LSU fan who wins $10,000 on Joe Burrow Heisman bet, donates to Tiger super fan Colton Moore. SI’s…

LSU Football Lands Three Players on 2019 AP All-American First Team

Glen West

Burrow, Chase, Stingley named to first team

LSU Players, Louisiana Legends Send Praise After Quarterback Joe Burrow Wins Heisman Trophy

Glen West

Drew Brees, Herschel Walker among the many to congratulate Burrow