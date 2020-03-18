Tigers in the Pros: Offensive Lineman Andrew Whitworth Signs Three-Year Extension with Los Angeles Rams

Longtime NFL offensive lineman and former Tiger Andrew Whitworth made NFL history Wednesday when he signed a three-year extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to multiple reports, Whitworth signed a three-year, $30 million deal that makes him the highest paid player given a contract to a non-quarterback position over the age of 35. Whitworth turned 38 back in December and has spent the last 14 years as an NFL offensive lineman, playing the first 10 in Cincinatti before signing with the Rams in the 2017 offseason.

Whitworth is a four time pro bowler, making it three straight years from 2015-17 and has been a first team All-Pro twice in his illustrious career (2015, 2017).

As a member of the purple and gold, Whitworth was a four-year starter at offensive tackle, picking up a national championship in 2003 and set the program record for most starts with 52 over his career. According to LSUsports, Whitworth never missed a game in his four-year career and missed only one practice to attend his graduation in December of 2005.

Whitworth was a first team All-SEC selection in the 2004 and 2005 seasons before being selected No. 55 overall by the Bengals in the NFL draft.

That consistency in remaining on the field continued into his NFL career as Whitworth has started 211 of 215 career games and has missed just nine games total in his pro career.

"It's not about dictating a room as much as it is about inspiring guys to do something with you, that to me is leadership," Whitworth said when he first signed with the Rams in 2017. "I love that part about football and as long as my body is capable of holding up, I look forward to playing for as long as I can."