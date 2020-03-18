Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Defensive Back Jalen Mills Agrees to One-Year Extension with Eagles

Former LSU cornerback Jalen Mills has agreed on a one-year extension to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson.

Mills' one-year deal is worth $5 million as the former seventh round pick is expected to move from cornerback to safety for the upcoming 2020 season.

While at LSU, Mills was a four-year starter for the Tigers at defensive back, earning freshman All-America honors in 2012 by CBS Sports and Sporting News. In his career at LSU, Mills recorded 216 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, four sacks, 16 pass breakups and six interceptions.

Mills was then drafted No. 233 overall by the Eagles in 2016, where he has spent the last four seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. As a seventh round pick, it's usually hard to make your presence felt right out of the gate but that's exactly what Mills did.

In his first two seasons, Mills played in 31 games, starting 15 of them in 2017, a year that saw the Eagles eventually go on to win the Super Bowl. Mills compiled 126 tackles, 21 pass breakups and an interception in those two seasons.

The last two seasons with the Eagles have been a bit of a downer for Mills as injuries have allowed him to play in just 17 games over the last two combined.

Mills' transition to safety shouldn't be all that difficult as he did play safety a bit for LSU in college while also playing nickel back and corner. Mills will now look to regain that spark from his first two years and it's possible a position change could provide him with that opportunity.