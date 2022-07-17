Tigers in the Pros: Jarvis Landry Impacting the Youth in New Orleans

Despite not suiting up for the black and gold yet, Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry continues to make a positive impact on his home state of Louisiana. Landry hosted a football camp through his Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation at the Saints practice facility on Friday.

This marked the sixth year Landry has held the camp where the Saints wideout provided lunch along with a custom backpack and school supplies.

The campers aged 11-17 were surprised with charter buses at Lutcher High School, taking them to Metairie for a day full of football drills, a guided tour of the practice facility and a Q&A session with Landry.

He’s all about giving back to the community. Not playing a down yet for the Saints, Landry and his new teammate Tyrann Mathieu understand the impact they have made and will continue to make in their home state.

"I’m pulling for him a ton, man,” Mathieu told reporters about the Landry signing. “He’s a great guy, a great leader and its good to have him back home too. I know he’s one of those guys that is gonna show up every day, put his hand in the pile. All he wants to do is win.”

The Jarvis Landry Giveback was founded in 2015 to help the state and community Landry was born and raised in. The camp had been held in St. James Parish, but once Landry inked a deal with the Saints and found out it was possible to host at the facility, he knew he had to figure out how to host it in New Orleans.

"The logistics of everything was a bit crazy, but we found a way to make it work," Landry said via neworleanssaint.com. "The Saints extended the practice facility, and I'm extremely grateful."

Landry, an LSU legend, played in 40 games with the Tigers from 2011-13, totaling 137 receptions for 1,809 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Now, he looks to continue dominating his home state and bringing the New Orleans Saints back to their standard of football.