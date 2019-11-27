LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Following 56-20 Win Over Arkansas

Glen West

LSU is no longer at the top of the college football mountain as the Tigers were usurped by Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 28-17 win over top-10 Penn State over the weekend while the Tigers blew out Arkansas 56-20 to clinch the SEC West.

Rounding out the top-four of the College Football Playoff rankings is Clemson and Georgia.

Ohio State finishes off the season playing at No. 13 Michigan while LSU closes the season against Texas A&M before its SEC Championship battle with the No. 4 Bulldogs.

If Ohio State should falter in the Michigan or conference championship game, LSU would have an avenue back into the top spot, particularly if the Tigers beat Georgia. 


Other SEC teams to round out the top-25 were Alabama (No. 5),  Florida (No. 11) and Auburn (No. 15).

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Safety Grant Delpit Back to "Full Speed," Will Practice This Week

Glen West
2 1

Delpit feels close to 100% as regular season draws to a close

Glen West

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now a Sports Illustrated cover athlete. Read the piece from Ross…

1 0

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Finalist for the Maxwell Award

Glen West
2 0

Burrow is first quarterback in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards, 40 touchdowns in same season

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award

Glen West
0

Brady one of 15 semifinalists for award that goes to top assistant coach in football

LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Named Finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Glen West
1

Chase one of three finalists for award going to nation’s top receiver

LSU’s JaCoby Stevens, Maurice Hampton Earn SEC Player of the Week Awards

Glen West
1

Stevens wins Defensive Player of the Week award for third time in 2019

Video: What LSU Players Had to Say About Senior Night, Final Home Game of 2019

Glen West
0

Burrow, seniors talk growth of team and Texas A&M

LSU Players Say 'Keeping Emotions in Check' is the Key to Beating Texas A&M

Glen West
0

For senior Joe Burrow, walking on to the field in Tiger Stadium for final time will be 'super-special'

Glen West

LSU left Jamaica with a win behind a dominant performance from sophomore forward Emmitt Williams

1

LSU Hasn't Forgotten the 2018 Texas A&M Game

Glen West
4 0

The top-ranked Tigers wow to give the Aggies their best punch in their final home game of season.