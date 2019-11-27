LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Following 56-20 Win Over Arkansas

LSU is no longer at the top of the college football mountain as the Tigers were usurped by Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 28-17 win over top-10 Penn State over the weekend while the Tigers blew out Arkansas 56-20 to clinch the SEC West.

Rounding out the top-four of the College Football Playoff rankings is Clemson and Georgia.

Ohio State finishes off the season playing at No. 13 Michigan while LSU closes the season against Texas A & M before its SEC Championship battle with the No. 4 Bulldogs.

If Ohio State should falter in the Michigan or conference championship game, LSU would have an avenue back into the top spot, particularly if the Tigers beat Georgia.





Other SEC teams to round out the top-25 were Alabama (No. 5), Florida (No. 11) and Auburn (No. 15).