Live National Championship Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 1 LSU vs No. 3 Clemson

Pregame

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow jogs onto the field for warmups in his last LSU game.

Joe Brady back to his pregame rituals for the final time this season

Joe Burrow getting some reps in with his receivers pregame

K'Lavon Chaisson has 4.5 sacks and 16 total tackles over his last four games. He'll have to be big for the LSU defense to contain Trevor Lawrence and company

The roof nearly blew off the Superdome with the announcement of Joe Burrow as a starter. Gonna be a fun and loud night

Brooks Kubena of the Advocate reports safety Todd Harris is dressed out for the national championship. Don't think he plays but still nice to his recovery is coming along.

Guard Damien Lewis was taking reps with the first team o-line. As expected, he'll be ready to go for the championship in a few minutes.

Michael Divinity was also the second outside linebacker in warmups, behind only K'Lavon Chaisson.