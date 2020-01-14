LSUMaven
Live National Championship Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 1 LSU vs No. 3 Clemson

Glen West

Pregame

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow jogs onto the field for warmups in his last LSU game.

Joe Brady back to his pregame rituals for the final time this season

Joe Burrow getting some reps in with his receivers pregame

K'Lavon Chaisson has 4.5 sacks and 16 total tackles over his last four games. He'll have to be big for the LSU defense to contain Trevor Lawrence and company

The roof nearly blew off the Superdome with the announcement of Joe Burrow as a starter. Gonna be a fun and loud night

Brooks Kubena of the Advocate reports safety Todd Harris is dressed out for the national championship. Don't think he plays but still nice to his recovery is coming along.

Guard Damien Lewis was taking reps with the first team o-line. As expected, he'll be ready to go for the championship in a few minutes.

Michael Divinity was also the second outside linebacker in warmups, behind only K'Lavon Chaisson.

LSU released its final hype video for the national championship. Wake up Tiger fans, it’s Gameday. …

Glen West

by

Ct33

Tiger Watch: Five LSU Players to Follow in National Championship vs Clemson

Burrow, Fulton among the seniors that will step up to the Clemson challenge

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: LSU Caps off Historic Season, Wins Fourth National Championship

Key points to an LSU win include establishing the run, locking down Clemson receivers

Glen West

by

Dillon88

“I’m a Saints fan because of you. You were my idol growing up.” …

Glen West

by

OldMan2

Ed Orgeron, Dabo Swinney Hold Final National Championship Press Conference

Orgeron talks about Cajun heritage, not changing the routine for National Championship

Glen West

by

Ct33

Sports Illustrated National Writer Ross Dellenger Gives Thoughts on LSU-Clemson National Championship

If LSU finishes this season off with a national championship win, does it go down as the greatest team in college football history?

Glen West

by

Ct33

Skylar Mays Buzzer Beater Gives LSU Basketball 60-59 Win Over Mississippi State to Stay Perfect in SEC Play

Despite poor shooting night, Tigers find out a way to scrap out a win over pesky Bulldogs team

Glen West

Video: LSU Players and Coaches Ready for National Championship Date With Clemson

Chaisson says defense still chasing the perfect game despite recent success

Glen West

LSU inks passing game coordinator Joe Brady to three year extension, sources told Ross Dellenger of…

Glen West

Video: What Clemson Players and Coaches Had to Say About LSU at Media Day

Lawrence, Burrow share mutual respect for one another in wake of quarterback clash

Glen West