LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Gameday Live Updates/Thread: No. 2 LSU vs Texas A&M

Glen West

Pregame

Final Tiger Walk of the 2019 season

One final Haka for the Fehoko family

Joe Burrow jogs out for warmups to a fired up student section

Joe Burrow receives a huge ovation from the Tiger faithful as he jogs onto field for Senior Night recognition wearing a "Burreaux" jersey

Captains: Joe Burrow, Derrick Dillon, Breiden Fehoko, Rashard Lawrence, Stephen Sullivan

Texas A&M wins toss and defers. Joe Burrow and company get the ball first 

First Quarter

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow gets a horse collar tackle to start the game. 15 free yards for the Tigers.

Joe Burrow did that scramble thing and hits Ja'Marr Chase for a big gainer. Edwards-Helaire punches it in two plays later, Tigers on the board two minutes into this game

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Texas A&M 0

Tyler Shelvin gets a little antsy on the first play and called for offsides.

 Mond and the A&M offense off the field and will get called for intentional grounding on third down. Punt goes for a touchback as the offense will start with good field position.

Justin Jefferson jukes his way for a hard-earned 15-yard gain. Tigers in Aggie territory for second straight drive.

Burrow hits a wide open Justin Jefferson for a touchdown, just a busted coverage. Tiger offense 2-for-2 and now lead Texas A&M 14-0.


Scoring Update: LSU 14, Texas A&M 0

Joe Burrow needs two more touchdowns to break the SEC single-season record. Considering we're eight minutes into this game, I like his chances 

K'Lavon Chaisson sack on third down, two drives, two stops. LSU defense showing a ton of energy in this first quarter.

Joe Burrow is that dude. 70-yard bomb to Ja'Marr Chase and this game is already getting out of hand. 

Scoring Update: LSU 21, Texas A&M 0

With that last touchdown, Burrow ties Missouri quarterback Drew Lock for single-season touchdowns. He needs one more to break the record and we're still in the first quarter

Second sack of the first quarter for K'Lavon Chaisson makes it three straight stops to open the game for LSU. 

End Q1: LSU 21, Texas A&M 0

Second Quarter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tiger Watch: Five Seniors to Follow in LSU’s Final Home Game

Glen West
1

Burrow, Cushenberry and Lawrence headline LSU seniors we'll be watching in final games at Tiger Stadium

LSU Basketball Controls the Paint in 73-58 Win over Missouri State

Glen West
0

Sophomore Darius Days leads the charge with third career double-double

Video: LSU Basketball Players Recap Jamaica Trip and Talk Missouri State

Glen West
0

Mays, Days and Williams recap Jamaica trip and how it could build confidence for team moving forward

How to Watch/Listen to No. 1 LSU vs Texas A&M

Glen West
0

Game set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Heisman Watch: Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Increase as Regular Season Reaches its End

Glen West
1 0

Burrow is now 1/30 to win the Heisman after 56-20 win over Arkansas

Know Your Enemy: What to Expect from Texas A&M Against No. 1 LSU

Glen West
0

LSU looking for first undefeated regular season since 2011 with Aggies coming to town

Glen West

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now a Sports Illustrated cover athlete. Read the piece from Ross…

1 1

LSU Safety Grant Delpit Back to "Full Speed," Will Practice This Week

Glen West
2 1

Delpit feels close to 100% as regular season draws to a close

LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Following 56-20 Win Over Arkansas

Glen West
1

Tigers jumped by Ohio State for No. 1 spot in the country

LSU Basketball coach Will Wade Talks Jamaica Trip, Previews Missouri State

Glen West
0

Tigers preparing for four game home stretch before USC game in Staples Center