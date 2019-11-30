Gameday Live Updates/Thread: No. 2 LSU vs Texas A&M

Pregame

Final Tiger Walk of the 2019 season

One final Haka for the Fehoko family

Joe Burrow jogs out for warmups to a fired up student section

Joe Burrow receives a huge ovation from the Tiger faithful as he jogs onto field for Senior Night recognition wearing a "Burreaux" jersey

Captains: Joe Burrow, Derrick Dillon, Breiden Fehoko, Rashard Lawrence, Stephen Sullivan

Texas A & M wins toss and defers. Joe Burrow and company get the ball first



First Quarter

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow gets a horse collar tackle to start the game. 15 free yards for the Tigers.

Joe Burrow did that scramble thing and hits Ja'Marr Chase for a big gainer. Edwards-Helaire punches it in two plays later, Tigers on the board two minutes into this game

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Texas A & M 0

Tyler Shelvin gets a little antsy on the first play and called for offsides.

Mond and the A & M offense off the field and will get called for intentional grounding on third down. Punt goes for a touchback as the offense will start with good field position.



Justin Jefferson jukes his way for a hard-earned 15-yard gain. Tigers in Aggie territory for second straight drive.

Burrow hits a wide open Justin Jefferson for a touchdown, just a busted coverage. Tiger offense 2-for-2 and now lead Texas A & M 14-0.





Scoring Update: LSU 14, Texas A & M 0

Joe Burrow needs two more touchdowns to break the SEC single-season record. Considering we're eight minutes into this game, I like his chances

K'Lavon Chaisson sack on third down, two drives, two stops. LSU defense showing a ton of energy in this first quarter.

Joe Burrow is that dude. 70-yard bomb to Ja'Marr Chase and this game is already getting out of hand.



Scoring Update: LSU 21, Texas A & M 0

With that last touchdown, Burrow ties Missouri quarterback Drew Lock for single-season touchdowns. He needs one more to break the record and we're still in the first quarter

Second sack of the first quarter for K'Lavon Chaisson makes it three straight stops to open the game for LSU.

End Q1: LSU 21, Texas A & M 0

Second Quarter