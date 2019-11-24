LSU Ranked No. 1 in AP Poll Heading into Final Week of Regular Season

LSU stayed at No. 1 in the country despite Ohio State beating top-10 Penn State over the weekend.

Coming into the weekend there was real question if Ohio State was able to convincingly beat Penn State, the Buckyeyes could overtake the Tigers for the No. 1 spot

The Tigers, who are coming off a 56-20 win over Arkansas, have been the consensus No. 1 team in the country since beating Alabama on Nov. 9. It'll be interesting to see where the latest College Football Playoff Rankings peg LSU after the Buckeyes win.

Rounding out the top-four were the Buckeyes, Clemson and Georgia as the Bulldogs are coming off a scare against Texas A & M. Other SEC teams to crack the top-25 were Alabama (No. 5) Florida (No. 8) and Auburn (No. 16).

LSU locked up the SEC West with the win over Arkansas, ensuring a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship where the team will face the No. 4 Bulldogs.

A full list of the week 14 AP Poll can be found here.

The Tigers host Texas A & M in the final regular season game in Death Valley on Saturday. A late push against Georgia ultimately fell short, dropping the Aggies out of the top-25.