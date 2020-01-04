LSU Adds Four-Star Cornerback Dwight McGlothern to 2020 Class

Four-star 2020 cornerback Dwight McGlothern committed to LSU Saturday during the first quarter of the All-American Bowl.

Currently the No. 57 overall cornerback in the 2020 class on 247sports, McGlothern committed to LSU over USC and Oregon after the Tigers made a big push over the last few weeks. LSU came into the final signing period with six available scholarship spots after 19 players signed during early signing period.

McGlothern joins Elias Ricks and safety Jordan Toles as the only other signed defensive backs in the 2020 class. Coach Ed Orgeron said after the early signing period, the team would look in a number of areas to fill the remaining scholarships, including defensive backs.

Orgeron also noted the team wanted to find another running back and a few more defensive linemen to round out the class.

"We've got some big time guys out there left," Orgeron said after early signing period. "We're targeting those guys and we're right in there with them. We're one or two at least with two or three guys out there and now it gives us a little time to look at our board and see who's out there."