LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Prospects Solidify, Improve Draft Stock at 2020 Combine

Harrison Valentine

Fresh off a national championship season, LSU boasted an FBS-leading 16 representatives in this week’s 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and many former Tigers either improved or solidified their draft stock with impressive showings.

LSU is expected to dominate the early rounds of April’s NFL Draft, highlighted by projected No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit and edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.

While the combine is defined by performances in the 40-yard dash, the broad jump, gauntlet drill and more, LSU’s presence at the podium may have carried just as big of an impact on scouts.

By choosing not to throw or workout, Burrow surely wasn't expecting to catch headlines in Indianapolis, but he did for his measurements, specifically surrounding his 9-inch hand size. Pun intended, many forget he had no issues holding the Heisman and national championship trophies.

Burrow also cleared up the narrative that he wouldn’t, or doesn’t want to play for the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday morning.

“Of course I want to be the first pick. That’s every kid’s dream,” Burrow said. “I’m a ball player, who ever picks me, I’m going to show up. I’ll play for whoever drafts me.”

Sitting out most of 2018 with a torn ACL, K’Lavon Chaisson bounced back with 60 tackles (34 solo) and 6.5 sacks this season. A handful of mock drafts have Chaisson getting selected towards the end of the first round, while some have the former No. 18 going as high as the middle of round one.

For Chaisson, it’s simple. He believes he’s the most versatile player in the draft.

“I’m the most valuable player in this draft,” Chaisson said confidently. “When you hire someone, do you want someone that speaks one language or three languages? I can speak three -- rush the passer, drop in coverage, and I can play the run.”

On the field, a couple of performances stood out from the rest.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson posted a 4.43 in his 40-yard dash, which finished T-8 among receivers that ran. Although he may stand just 5-foot-7, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s heart can’t be measured, registering a 39.5-inch vertical leap, which ranked T-3 at the running back position.

“Every question was answered this year. Every week it was always something,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Does he have breakaway speed? Then I’d bust an 80-yard touchdown. Can he make a guy miss? Then I’d make plenty of guys miss.”

Another LSU prospect that seems to be shooting up draft boards is linebacker Patrick Queen, who broke out in 2019 with 77 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks alongside Jacob Phillips. Queen was named the National Championship Game MVP after recording a team-leading eight tackles vs. Clemson on Jan. 13.

In his 40-yard dash, Queen showcased his speed with a time of 4.50, which finished fourth best among linebackers.

The main takeaway: No LSU players hurt their draft stock at the combine. For many prospects, individual drills inside Lucas Oil Stadium can be stressful. But for most former Tigers, they all left Indianapolis primed to shake Commissioner Goodell’s hand in Las Vegas.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Baseball Takes a Tumble in Recent Polls After Disappointing End to Weekend in Houston

Tigers drop to No. 21 in D1 Baseball top-25, No. 20 in Baseball America

Glen West

AJ Labas' Career Performance Ruined as No. 11 LSU Offense No Hit in 1-0 Loss to No. 22 Oklahoma

Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker strikes out 11 LSU batters in no-hit performance

Glen West

Report: LSU Basketball Adds Four-Star Guard Eric Gaines to its 2020 Recruiting Class

Tigers now have seven players committed or signed to the 2020 class

Glen West

LSU Coach Will Wade Preaches Consistency Within Program After Second Straight 20 Win Season

Tigers earn back-to-back 20 win seasons for third time in 20 years

Glen West

LSU Football Loses Lead Defensive Analyst Roy Anderson to the Minnesota Vikings

Tigers lose eighth analyst From 2019 championship team

Glen West

In case you missed it: An LSU student was arrested Thursday for taking a joyride through Tiger Stadium on two separate occasions, causing $8,000 dollars in damages. Tiger Stadium is currently having…

Glen West

Baylor Scores Six Unanswered Runs to Earn Come From Behind Win Over No. 11 LSU

Late Baylor offense spoils Landon Marceaux's second straight stellar performance

Glen West

Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart Pace LSU Basketball to 64-50 Win Over Texas A&M

Smart, Mays combine for 38 points in double digit win

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs Texas A&M

Tigers in search of win No. 20 on the season with Mahmoud Abdul Rauf in the house

Glen West

by

jammyk

Cole Henry, Jaden Hill Combine for 16 Strikeouts in 4-3 LSU Win Over Unbeaten Texas

Tigers win fourth straight behind two run homerun from Daniel Cabrera

Glen West