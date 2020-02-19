LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football Comes in at No. 8 in ESPN Preseason Top-25

Glen West

ESPN released its "Way-Too-Early" preseason top-25 poll on Wednesday with the defending national champs barely cracking the top-10. The Tigers were ranked No. 8 in the country by ESPN, a far cry from where LSU was just a month ago in the college football ranks. 

The Tigers were ranked behind SEC powerhouses Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4) and Florida (No. 7) and ahead of Texas A&M and Auburn, who ranked No. 11 and No. 14 in the poll respectively.

It's true LSU has lost eight juniors to the 2020 NFL Draft and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and passing game coordinator Joe Brady are no longer with the program. However, LSU has the No. 4 ranked recruiting class coming to town and Bo Pelini and Scott Linehan are two hires that have veteran experience as head coaches and coordinator positions in the NFL and college level.

With so much turnover it's at least understanding to see why ESPN thinks LSU is due for a drop off season after a 15-0 year that saw multiple SEC and NCAA records be either challenged or broken by the offense.

Here's the breakdown from senior ESPN writer Mark Schlabach:

"The paint was barely dry on LSU's dream season before a mass exodus began. A whopping nine underclassmen, including leading rusher Edwards-Helaire, top pass-catcher Jefferson and leading tackler Phillips, left early for the NFL draft. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who helped Burrow win the Heisman Trophy, left to become the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. Baylor hired defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach. There's no question coach Ed Orgeron faces a monumental rebuilding job, but the Tigers are hardly a one-hit wonder. Orgeron lured Youngstown State coach Bo Pelini back to LSU as defensive coordinator, and longtime NFL coach Scott Linehan will help Steve Ensminger run the offense in 2020. Myles Brennan, who attempted 40 passes in 2019, is the favorite to replace Burrow. At least he'll have Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. to throw to."

Schlabach makes sure to mention that Orgeron and company are no "one hit wonders" with Pelini and Linehan on board and the return of studs like Chase, Marshall, JaCoby Stevens and Derek Stingley Jr. to help lead the Tigers into 2020. 

Orgeron even said on Monday there's a lot this coaching staff still needs to learn about its players and that starts this week with the start of the team's "Fourth Quarter" program.

"It's really the foundation, the start of our fundamentals," Orgeron said Monday on Off the Bench. "It's about doing things right, about taking command under pressure. The guys got tired and did make some mistakes but I thought for the first day there was tremendous energy, tremendous coaching from our staff. Everybody's on the same page."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Second-Half Shooting from No. 10 Kentucky Fuels Wildcats to 79-76 Win Over LSU

Tigers drop fourth conference game in five tries

Glen West

No. 12 LSU Beats Southern 8-3 Behind Saul Garza's Big Day at the Plate

Garza's career-high four RBI pace LSU to win

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs No. 10 Kentucky

Tigers gearing up to host top-10 Wildcats, jostling for first place SEC standings

Glen West

Report: LSU Football to Play 2020 Spring Game at Southern While Tiger Stadium Turf is Replaced

Tigers to play Spring Game on April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Glen West

LSU Coach Will Wade Continues to be "Frustrated" by Same Defensive Mistakes

Tigers to the point where they have no other options

Glen West

Mel Kiper Has Five LSU Players Going in First Round Mock Draft 2.0

Who goes where and what Kiper had to say about each pick

Glen West

SI All-American caught up with one of the best defensive linemen in the 2021 class. Read about his recruitment and why LSU is the favorite “They're at the top of the list if I had a list. It's…

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Knows the Importance of Treating Every Game the Same

LSU has successful history in midweek games under Mainieri despite misconceptions

Glen West

Preview: LSU Basketball Hosts No. 10 Kentucky Fighting to Stay in SEC Title Relevance

Ball movement, spacing a priority for LSU against frisky Wildcat defense

Glen West

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Previews Spring Practice

What Orgeron picked up from coaching under Jimmy Johnson and what the expectations are leading into spring

Glen West