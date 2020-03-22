LSUCountry
LSU Football Ranked No. 4 in NCAA Top-25 Preseason Rankings

Glen West

With the roster and staff turnover that has swept through the LSU program in recent months, it's not hard to see why many national pundits could view this as a retooling year for the Tigers. Yet, the NCAA released its updated 2020-21 top-25 preseason rankings this week and the Tigers found themselves implanted in the top-five.

LSU was one of six SEC schools to be ranked in the NCAA's top-25, coming in at No. 4 in the country, with Alabama (No. 3) being the only conference school ranked ahead of the purple and gold. Here's what NCAA writer Wayne Staats had to say about the upcoming LSU team.

"Yes, Heisman winner Joe Burrow is headed to the NFL after a historic senior season, with Myles Brennan possibly taking over for head coach Ed Orgeron. Plus Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase will be back in Death Valley. However, LSU will lose DC Dave Aranda, who's left to become the Baylor head coach."

These are thoughts and views that are felt all across the country about the 2020 Tigers. LSU returns plenty of talent on both sides of the ball but there will be an abundance of new faces that need to be mixed in and take on larger roles. With the recent cancellation of all spring practices and meetings, it could be the summer before anyone really gets to see what this team could look like.

Most players are back at home, training under their own volition with schedules handed out by strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. For those players that are still in Baton Rouge, the training room has remained open but only four and five at a time are allowed to trickle in for work and treatments.

Other SEC schools to place in the top-25 were the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 5), Florida Gators (No. 9), Auburn Tigers (No. 10) and the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 13). Clemson and Ohio State ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

LSU will have to travel to Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M in 2020 but will host Alabama on Nov. 7, setting up for another difficult SEC schedule.

Football

Road to the Pros: LSU Cornerback Kristian Fulton Will Establish Himself as Reliable Defensive Back in NFL

Fulton one of six Tigers in first round territory

Harrison Valentine

2021 Target Garrett Nussmeier Talks LSU Football, How He's Handling Recruitment Amid Uncertain Times

Nussmeier could push commitment date back with recruiting visits put on pause

Glen West

by

John Garcia Jr

LSU cracks the top two for five-star defensive end Bryce Langston. Langston is the No. 3 ranked defensive end in the country according to 247sports. Tigers will be in a battle with Florida for…

Glen West

Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Linebacker Kevin Minter Signs One Year Extension With Buccaneers

Minter embracing mentorship role with fellow LSU linebacker Devin White

Glen West

Road to the Pros: Late Season Surge has Former LSU Linebacker Patrick Queen in First Round Discussion

Queen's ability to play sideline to sideline an attractive quality for NFL clubs

Glen West

Four LSU Basketball Players Selected in ESPN's Greatest of All Time Bracket

Shaqille O'Neal, Pete Maravich headline list of 64 player bracket

Glen West

LSU Guard Skylar Mays Appreciative of Career with Tigers, Talks Next Chapter in Pursuing NBA Dream

Mays taking next few weeks, months slowly as he prepares for professional career

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Commit Peyton Todd Hoping to Carry on Special Teams Tradition of Elite Punters

Todd taking advice from punters Zach Von Rosenberg, Thomas Morstead to heart

Glen West

Road to the Pros: Why LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Continue to Defy the Odds in the NFL

Edwards-Helaire's versatility will help him stick in the pros

Harrison Valentine

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde receiveed an advanced copy of "the Scheme," an HBO documentary that dives deep into last years college basketball scandal. Forde writes, the documentary is "damning"…

Glen West

by

Jeffro1