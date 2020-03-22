LSU Football Ranked No. 4 in NCAA Top-25 Preseason Rankings

With the roster and staff turnover that has swept through the LSU program in recent months, it's not hard to see why many national pundits could view this as a retooling year for the Tigers. Yet, the NCAA released its updated 2020-21 top-25 preseason rankings this week and the Tigers found themselves implanted in the top-five.

LSU was one of six SEC schools to be ranked in the NCAA's top-25, coming in at No. 4 in the country, with Alabama (No. 3) being the only conference school ranked ahead of the purple and gold. Here's what NCAA writer Wayne Staats had to say about the upcoming LSU team.

"Yes, Heisman winner Joe Burrow is headed to the NFL after a historic senior season, with Myles Brennan possibly taking over for head coach Ed Orgeron. Plus Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase will be back in Death Valley. However, LSU will lose DC Dave Aranda, who's left to become the Baylor head coach."

These are thoughts and views that are felt all across the country about the 2020 Tigers. LSU returns plenty of talent on both sides of the ball but there will be an abundance of new faces that need to be mixed in and take on larger roles. With the recent cancellation of all spring practices and meetings, it could be the summer before anyone really gets to see what this team could look like.

Most players are back at home, training under their own volition with schedules handed out by strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. For those players that are still in Baton Rouge, the training room has remained open but only four and five at a time are allowed to trickle in for work and treatments.

Other SEC schools to place in the top-25 were the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 5), Florida Gators (No. 9), Auburn Tigers (No. 10) and the Texas A & M Aggies (No. 13). Clemson and Ohio State ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

LSU will have to travel to Florida, Auburn and Texas A & M in 2020 but will host Alabama on Nov. 7, setting up for another difficult SEC schedule.