Report: LSU Football to Play 2020 Spring Game at Southern While Tiger Stadium Turf is Replaced

Glen West

LSU football will have a change in location for its 2020 Spring Game. According to multiple reports, the Tigers will play their spring game on April 18 in A.W. Mumford Stadium at Southern University.

The reasoning for LSU playing at Southern is due to Tiger Stadium still being under heavy renovations to replace the turf inside the stadium. A time for the game has yet to be announced.

A.W. Mumford Stadium seat 28,500 and recently underwent renovations of its own in 2016 when a synthetic turf was installed inside the stadium. LSU coach Ed Orgeron and company opened their offseason on Monday with the start of their "Fourth Quarter" program.

""It's really the foundation, the start of our fundamentals," Orgeron described the Fourth Quarter program. "It's about doing things right, about taking command under pressure. The guys got tired and did make some mistakes but I thought for the first day there was tremendous energy, tremendous coaching from our staff. Everybody's on the same page."

LSU has many questions to answer over the offseason including who will replace Joe Burrow at quarterback and who will step on the offensive line and linebacker groups, both of which were decimated with departures after the national championship run.

"There are different ways to win a football game," Orgeron said. "Last year we were dominant on offense, dominant quarterback play, dominant running back play and just played phenomenal all around. I'm not saying we will or won't be that dominant on offense but the matter at hand is to win the football game. I do believe we can be better on defense, better on special teams and continue to improve on offense."

