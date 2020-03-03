Projecting LSU Football's 2020 Spring Game Starting Lineup: The Offense

The LSU football team and coach Ed Orgeron are ready to put the success of the 2019 season behind them. It helps when you have football to prepare for and that's exactly what LSU will start doing come this weekend.

"New team, new leadership which means establishing the LSU standard of performance with this group," Orgeron said Tuesday. "Last year's over, it's not the same coaching staff, not the same team and now it's about setting that standard of performance for this year."

With spring practice starting on Saturday, here's a look at what the starting lineup for the 2020 spring game--which will kickoff on ESPN2 on April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium--could look like on offense.

Quarterback: Myles Brennan (junior)

Barring an unforeseen collapse in spring practices and a monumental leap from one of the other quarterbacks, Brennan is most likely going to be the No. 1 throughout the spring and into the fall. Coach Ed Orgeron said in a recent interview with "Off the Bench," the junior quarterback is already asserting himself as a leader of the team.

Over his three-year career, Brennan has completed 42-of-70 passes for 600 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 appearances. Behind the minds of Steve Ensminger and new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan, Brennan will be given every opportunity to succeed in 2020.

"We're excited about Myles. I always thought Myles was going to be an excellent quarterback," Orgeron told reporters in February. "We want Myles to be the best Myles Brennan. I don't think it's fair to compare him to Joe. "

Running Back: Chris Curry (sophomore)

It's too early to give a definitive answer on which running back earns the starting nod at the spring game mainly because Orgeron says all three running backs are considered starters at this time.

Curry left a lasting impression in Orgeron's mind with his 90-yard performance on the ground in the 66-38 Peach Bowl win over Oklahoma. Sophomores Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery could very well split time with Curry in the spring game and this competition will likely stretch into the fall.

"All three of those guys are a little bit different, we're going to play all three of them and we're excited about them," Orgeron said Tuesday. "Chris Curry really showed me a lot about his tenacity and perseverance when he played against Oklahoma. He's becoming the running back we know he can be, Tyrion Davis is a force and John Emery has improved on the things he needed to work on. It'll be a great spring for those guys."

Wide Receivers: Ja'Marr Chase (junior), Terrace Marshall (junior), Trey Palmer (sophomore)

Chase and Marshall are etched in stone on the outside but the slot receiver position will be an interesting one to follow this spring. This is a big camp for Palmer, a 6-foot-1 speedster that only caught one pass in 2019 but did return a punt 54 yards for a touchdown.

Palmer seems like a natural fit in the slot because of his quickness but will have to fend off veterans Racey McMath and Jontre Kirklin. Also this summer will add more fuel to the fire with freshmen five-star Kayshon Boutte and four-star Koy Moore arriving to Baton Rouge as well.

A good first impression could give Palmer a leg up come fall when the freshmen start competing for snaps.

Tight End: Jamal Pettigrew

This one would be a no-brainer but Orgeron announced a few weeks back that freshman five-star Arik Gilbert would miss all of the spring due to shoulder surgery. Gilbert came to school as an early enrollee in January and figures to be the starting tight end upon his return.

Until that time, a veteran like Pettigrew seems like the most natural fit to earn time with the first-team offense this spring over Tory Carter and freshman Kole Taylor. Pettigrew has played behind the likes of Foster Moreau and Thaddeus Moss the last couple of years and has recorded two career receptions for 17 yards.

With Gilbert out for the foreseeable future, it's an important camp for Pettigrew, Carter and the freshman Taylor to show the coaching staff what they bring to the table.

Offensive Line: Dare Rosenthal (left tackle), Ed Ingram (left guard), Chasen Hines (center), Kardell Thomas (right guard), Austin Deculus (right tackle)

Outside of the linebackers, no position group went through more turnover than the offensive line this offseason. The Tigers must replace four veteran starters from last year's national championship team and what better way to start proving yourself than in the spring.

There are a few linemen like senior Austin Deculus and junior Ed Ingram who are obvious choices to start in 2020. Orgeron is even fairly locked in on Rosenthal being the full time left tackle. However, there are question marks about the other two positions and what the depth chart will look like behind the starters.

It's unclear whether Thomas will be able to participate in the spring as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that derailed his entire freshman season. Anthony Bradford would be the next man up at right guard if Thomas were not able to practice.

Center is another interesting position to track as sophomore Chasen Hines seems to have an inside track on the starting spot. Orgeron revealed Tuesday that the team has moved defensive lineman Joseph Evans to center to compete with Hines for the starting spot.