LSU Football Announces Home-and-Home Series With Utah for 2031-32 Seasons

LSU football will play a home-and-home series with the Utah Utes in the 2031-32 seasons, the school announced in a press release Monday.

The Tigers will play in Salt Lake City on Sept. 6, 2031 with the series moving to Baton Rouge on Sept. 11, 2032. The announcement comes a week after the school made the decision to take on Florida State in a neutral site series for the 2022-23 seasons.

When the two teams square off next decade, it will be for the first time since 1976, a game LSU won handily 35-7. The Tigers also defeated the Utes in the 1974 season 35-10 to hold a 2-0 series advantage.

With the addition of the Utah series, LSU will play at least one Power 5 non-conference opponent for the next 13 years. In addition to the Utah series in 2031 and 2032 seasons LSU has home-and-home series planned with UCLA (2022, 24), Clemson (2025, 26), Oklahoma (2027, 28), Arizona State (2029, 30) and the neutral site series with Florida State.

"Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons," coach Ed Orgeron said after the announcement of the Florida State series. "To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time."

LSU will also square off against Texas next season in Death Valley after the Tigers made the trip to Austin this past season, a game they won 45-38 over the Longhorns.