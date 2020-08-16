SI.com
LSUCountry
LSU Football Lands in Top-Five for 2021 Defensive Tackle Tim Keenan

Glen West

Tim Keenan is a 6-foot-2, 340-pound defensive lineman that has many interested suitors. On Sunday, Keenan announced his top-five, a list that includes LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Georgia Tech and UAB. The Birminghan, Alabama native also announced that he'd be committing on Aug. 29.

LSU already has five defensive linemen committed to the class but coach Ed Orgeron has said he's willing to take as many as seven in the class. Anthony Hundley, Landon Jackson, Naquan Brown, Keanu Koht and Saivion Jones are the current commits in the class.

“We have four (now five) commitments already, we may sign six defensive linemen, maybe seven," Orgeron said a few months back. "We’ll sign as many great players as we can. Guys want to come, they want to play, things are going well.”

Our colleagues at DawgsDaily are reporting that Georgia is putting the "full court press" on Keenan. Here is Keenan's SI All-American player profile and scouting report.

Athleticism: Displays surprising snap quickness and change of direction skills for a nose tackle. Excellent point of attack strength with heavy hands and a powerful punch. Flashes above-average closing quickness in space to reach ball-carriers.

Instincts: Go-to move is his swim move, and will swipe to shed blockers in tight space. Good ball-location skills in the post-snap phase - quick to read run and pass. Shows a knack for sniffing out screens and hustles in pursuit.

Polish: Should be able to contribute early in his college career due to size, toughness and strength. Already shows solid instincts and vision. Will need to continue improving his hand usage and add more to his toolbox.

Bottom Line: Keenan is a classic 0-technique/1-technique nose tackle who will fit in a 2-gap scheme. He is a natural space-eater with strength, vision and deceptive quickness to close and finish. He won’t generate an abundance of pass-rush production, yet he will be a valuable contributor on early downs to a defensive front.

Football

