With Jordan Davis entering what could be his third and final season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Tim Keenan from Ramsey high school has become quite the priority for Georgia in the 2021 recruitment cycle.

Today, he announced his Final Five schools: Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Alabama, UAB, and Georgia. And he also announced that he plans to make his final commitment on August 29th.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed with Dawgs Daily that Scott Cochran has put the full-court press on Tim Keenan as of late. The only issue with Keenan's recruitment up to this point is his father happens to be a life-long Alabama fan and not having been able to get on-campus lately has hindered Georgia's progress.

Tim Keenan's name is not new to Dawgs Daily readers. We introduce you to him back in February but allow me to re-introduce the 6'2, 340 pounder out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

He's a one-man wrecking crew against the run and we have it on good authority that the Georgia staff wants the Yellowhammer State product extremely bad.

As for what Keenan likes about Georgia, he has quite a relationship with Tray Scott:

"I would probably run through a brick wall for coach Scott. That's the kind of thing he instills in his players."

And he loves the environment on hand at the University of Georgia:

"The hunger. Despite all the success they have had they aren't satisfied at all. They want more. Georgia tells you 'When you get up here you got to learn the terminology and really get to it"

