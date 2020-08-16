SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

Tim Keenan Places Georgia in Top Five, Announces Commitment Date

Brooks Austin

With Jordan Davis entering what could be his third and final season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Tim Keenan from Ramsey high school has become quite the priority for Georgia in the 2021 recruitment cycle. 

Today, he announced his Final Five schools: Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Alabama, UAB, and Georgia. And he also announced that he plans to make his final commitment on August 29th. 

Sources close to the situation have confirmed with Dawgs Daily that Scott Cochran has put the full-court press on Tim Keenan as of late. The only issue with Keenan's recruitment up to this point is his father happens to be a life-long Alabama fan and not having been able to get on-campus lately has hindered Georgia's progress. 

Tim Keenan's name is not new to Dawgs Daily readers. We introduce you to him back in February but allow me to re-introduce the 6'2, 340 pounder out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

He's a one-man wrecking crew against the run and we have it on good authority that the Georgia staff wants the Yellowhammer State product extremely bad. 

As for what Keenan likes about Georgia, he has quite a relationship with Tray Scott:

"I would probably run through a brick wall for coach Scott. That's the kind of thing he instills in his players."

And he loves the environment on hand at the University of Georgia:

"The hunger. Despite all the success they have had they aren't satisfied at all. They want more. Georgia tells you 'When you get up here you got to learn the terminology and really get to it"

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zero Georgia Prospects in 2021 first-round Mock Draft

ESPN Draft Analyst, Todd McShay has released his latest first round NFL Mock Draft, and there's not a single Georgia Football player in the first 32 picks.

Jonathan Williams

by

Jonathan Williams

What is the ideal 2020 Georgia schedule?

Georgia football knows who its playing this season, but the Bulldogs don't know what order the opponents will be in.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

J.R. Reed Protected as a Practice Squad Member for Jaguars

Former UGA safety J.R. Reed is a candidate to be a 'protected' practice squad member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brent Wilson

Report: Georgia QB, JT Daniels Cleared

Georgia's transfer quarterback, JT Daniels has been cleared to return to full speed practice, sources have confirmed.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Recruiting 2022 Offensive Breakdown - Wide Receiver

As September 1st approaches, coaches will be able to contact 2022 prospects, we take a look at names to know at the wide receiver positions for Georgia.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Ranking The Opponents in 2020 for Georgia Football

With the SEC going with conference only format, it's going to be a physical demand on players. Today, we rank the opponents on the schedule in 2020.

Brooks Austin

"He Could Develop Into a First-Round Pick"

Kirby Smart has done a great job at producing NFL talent and this class will be no different. Here are the top NFL prospects according to Pro Football Network.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Kearis Jackson: A Leader and X-Factor In 2020 for Georgia

Georgia has and a young receiving core in 2020. Kearis Jackson is being looked to for leadership and now that he's healthy he could be an X-Factor.

BGilmer18

by

Jonathan Williams

Kirby Smart and Matt Stafford's Family Donate 500K to Social Justice Program

Former Georgia QB, Matthew Stafford and current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart have donated 500K to the new Social Justice Program at UGA.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What is Georgia going to do with all of these quarterbacks?

Georgia football is loaded at quarterback with four potential starters on the roster, and two more possibly on the way in the next two recruiting classes.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Spyder2Y