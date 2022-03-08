Top Available Former LSU Football Stars Who Are 2022 NFL Free Agents

NFL free agency is set to begin in less than 10 days and there are many former LSU players who are set to hit the open market and news already tricking down of potential landing spots.

Here's a look at some of the top former Tigers in free agency starting next week and each of their current situations.

Tyrann Mathieu (S)

One of the greatest defensive players to ever put on the LSU uniform, Mathieu is coming off a remarkable three-year run in Kansas City that included two trips to the Super Bowl, with one win. There aren't many more accomplished defensive backs in the NFL and at 29 there are still prime years left in Mathieu's NFL career.

There will obviously be mutual interest between Mathieu and the Chiefs once again but one team to keep an eye on is his hometown New Orleans Saints. The Saints are in a tricky spot with star safety Marcus Williams likely demanding a hefty second contract and if Mathieu really has his sights set on coming home, a slightly cheaper deal could be something to work out.

Mathieu ignited fuel to the fire this week when he responded to a social media post of him in a Saints jersey.

Odell Beckham (WR)

Beckham is fresh off a Super Bowl win after signing mid season and being a major contributor to the Los Angeles Rams. He put up some great numbers, including 52 yards in the first half of the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL against the Bengals.

Multiple reports have indicated that Beckham is likely to resign with the Rams as he recovers from his injury and the expectation that he'll be back sometime during the regular season.

Leonard Fournette (RB)

Fournette has also found a lot of success in a career resurgence with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After pretty much being a complementary piece during the Bucs Super Bowl run two years ago, Fournette assumed lead ball carrier duties and had a very nice season.

He ran for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding 454 yards on 69 receptions for the Bucs, reaffirming himself as a true No. 1 back who can affect the game on the ground and threw the air. Fournette is expected to test the open market after such a great season and will likely draw a ton of attention for running back starved teams. One fun destination to consider could be the Buffalo Bills who have dynamic quarterback Josh Allen and could be an even more potent offense with Fournette in the fold.

DJ Chark (WR)

When healthy, Chark has been a vertical threat unlike many others in the league. He's an explosive play waiting to happen but has been stuck in Jacksonville purgatory and also will be coming off a season that was cut short due to a fractured ankle.

While it's unlikely a team will give him No. 1 receiver type money, his value could be diminished a little bit for someone to get his services at a bargain price. The Saints again are a team in need of a reliable No. 2 next to Michael Thomas and could certainly opt into a mid tier free agent offer like Chark. Ultimately it's unknown what kind of market Chark has at the moment but he'll likely get a nibble from a few interested teams.

Russell Gage (WR)

Gage has been a very dependable receiver for a Falcons team whose receiver room has been in disarray the last few seasons. At one time possessing one of the scariest receiver cores in all of the NFL, Atlanta has lost a lot of talent for various reasons over the last few years.

But Gage has been the steady force in that room and with Calvin Ridley now suspended for the year, there might be more pressure to bring Gage back into the fold. Like Chark, Gage is one of those mid tier free agents who should receive interest across the league as a dependable complementary piece to an offense.