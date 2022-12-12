Transfer Portal: LSU Makes Elite DE Josaiah Stewart's Top Three Schools

Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Josiah Stewart on Friday and the elite transfer portal prospect has included LSU in his final three schools.

LSU, along with Michigan and USC, will be Stewart's finalists before a decision is made.

The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.

A high-major prospect, the youngster has already reeled in offers from LSU, Southern Cal, Cincinnati, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Michigan.

In Year 1 with Coastal Carolina in 2021, Stewart tallied 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Adding three forced fumbles, his dominant season saw him get listed to the Freshman All-American team.

In Year 2 in 2022, Stewart played in 12 games and totaled 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Taking the Sun Belt Conference by storm, Stewart finishes his Coastal Carolina career with 79 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles.

LSU Will Add Defensive Linemen via Transfer Portal

What does Jaquelin Roy do? Ojulari’s stock has soared over the course of the last two years, prompting him to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but as for Roy, it certainly fell this season.

For Roy, he could benefit off of an extra year in Baton Rouge. Therefore, this position group will need to retool going into 2023. With Maason Smith returning, Mekhi Wingo looking to take an even bigger role next year, Quency Wiggins stepping in and a few more talented guys up front, this unit will need a couple of savvy veterans.

Jamar Cain has proven to be one of the top recruiters in the country at the defensive line position. How will he utilize the portal this month? LSU has dished out an offer to Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske already.

Fiske has played five years of college football, but remains with one final year of eligibility. He finished the 2022 season with 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. For his collegiate career, he’s tallied 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks across his career.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”