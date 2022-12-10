Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List

Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance.

In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers to high-priority defensive linemen. As defensive line coach Jamar Cain looks to establish depth with his position group, he’s hit the portal with force.

Who has LSU offered this week? What position groups should the Tigers be locking in on?

Here’s a look into the transfer portal offer list:

Kyon Barrs - Defensive Line - Arizona

The All-PAC 12 Second Team selection in 2021 has been productive over the years for the Wildcats. Establishing himself as a top player at his position, Barrs finished his Arizona career with 102 tackles and five sacks.

Jamar Cain has proven to be one of the top recruiters in the country at the defensive line position. How will he continue utilizing the portal this month? He’s shown a sense of urgency thus far, but more offers are certainly going to be handed out soon.

Josaiah Stewart - Defensive Line - Coastal Carolina

The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.

A high-major prospect, the youngster has already reeled in offers from LSU, Southern Cal, Cincinnati, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Michigan.

In Year 1 with Coastal Carolina in 2021, Stewart tallied 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Adding three forced fumbles, his dominant season saw him get listed to the Freshman All-American team.

In Year 2 in 2022, Stewart played in 12 games and totaled 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Taking the Sun Belt Conference by storm, Stewart finishes his Coastal Carolina career with 79 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Kyle Morlock - Tight End - Shorter University

A graduate transfer out of Division II Shorter University, LSU dished out an offer to Morlock in November. Immediately upon announcing his intention to hit the portal, the gifted tight end added double-digit scholarship offers.

The Tigers are relatively thin at this position group. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor, the lack of depth is certainly something to monitor. Along with Taylor, junior Kole Taylor also got some run this season.

Look for the Tigers to make a push for Morlock with the portal officially open. With 2023 commit Mac Markway coming to town, it adds another player at a position of need, but to secure a veteran of Morlock’s caliber would be a big addition for the future.

Braden Fiske - Defensive Tackle - Western Michigan

Fiske has played five years of college football, but remains with one final year of eligibility. He finished the 2022 season with 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. For his collegiate career, he’s tallied 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks across his career.

Bradyn Swinson – EDGE – Oregon

Swinson totaled eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the 2022 season In his three seasons at Oregon, Swinsin finished with 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Swinson has received significant interest in the portal. The Tigers are in search of additional depth at the defensive line position, and after extending two offers within that position group in three days, it’s clear the message they are sending.