Transfer Portal Tracker: Pair of LSU Players Enter Portal, Offer Dished Out

Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, two players have officially entered their name in the portal.

Despite the pair of Tigers announcing they would take their talent elsewhere during the offseason, their names are now locked into the transfer portal as they search for their next destination.

An update on Day 1 of portal madness:

Philip Webb - EDGE - Redshirt Sophomore

Webb played in just three games as a redshirt freshman in 2021, and after tallying just one tackle on the season, he entered his name in the portal before the 2022 season.

LSU’s defensive line has a flurry of talent. With youngsters making a name for themselves, it was clear Webb would see the field sparingly.

Currently not on the LSU roster, Webb is in the portal in search of a new home in the midst of one of the busiest days in college sports history.

Antoine Sampah - Linebacker - Junior

After appearing in four games in 2020, an expanded role was anticipated come 2021, but that wasn’t the case for Sampah. Getting snaps in just two games, and recording no stats, LSU went in another direction. A few injuries along the way also halted Sampah's chances.

Fast forward to 2022 and the junior entered his name in the transfer portal before the season started. A gifted athlete, Sampah is in search of a new home with his name officially in the portal.

Jordan Toles - Defensive Back - Junior

LSU defensive back Jordan Toles entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Tigers during fall camp in August. Toles was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback in the offseason, but elected to take his talent to Morgan State before the 2022 season.

A player that entered and already found his new home, Toles had a solid junior campaign at Morgan State, returning an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Georgia Southern.

The Offer: Kyle Morlock - Tight End - Shorter University

A graduate transfer out of Division II Shorter University, LSU dished out an offer to Morlock in November. Immediately upon announcing his intention to hit the portal, the gifted tight end added double-digit scholarship offers.

The Tigers are relatively thin at this position group. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor, the lack of depth is certainly something to monitor. Along with Taylor, junior Kole Taylor also got some run this season.

Look for the Tigers to make a push for Morlock with the portal officially open. With 2023 commit Mac Markway coming to town, it adds another player at a position of need, but to secure a veteran of Morlock’s caliber would be a big addition for the future.