Transfer Portal Tracker: Updated LSU Numbers, Offers Handed Out

Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, four players have officially entered their name in the portal.

Despite several Tigers announcing they would take their talents elsewhere, LSU is already preparing for the future after dishing out their fair share of offers.

An update on the first three days of portal season:

Jack Bech - Wide Receiver - Sophomore - Entered Portal

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday via social media. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two.

Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown this season. This comes after a dominant true freshman year where he led the team in receptions (43) while adding 489 yards and three touchdowns.

Starting seven of his 13 games played as a freshman, it appeared as though Bech would make an even bigger impact in his second season, but nagging injuries caused him to fall back in the rotation.

Damarius McGhee - Cornerback - Redshirt Sophomore - Entered Portal

LSU cornerback Damarius McGhee has entered the transfer portal. A position of need in the transfer portal this month, the Tigers find themselves thinner in the secondary after the former 4-star recruit announced his departure.

A Pensacola, Fla. native, McGhee played in one game in the 2022 season after playing in 12 games in 2021. After LSU brought in a number of transfers in the secondary this season, he was unable to break into the cornerback rotation this season with so much competition.

After redshirting this season, McGhee will be in search of a new home with three years of eligibility remaining. The highly coveted prospect chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia and Miami, among others.

Philip Webb - EDGE - Redshirt Sophomore - Entered Portal

Webb played in just three games as a redshirt freshman in 2021, and after tallying just one tackle on the season, he entered his name in the portal before the 2022 season.

LSU’s defensive line has a flurry of talent. With youngsters making a name for themselves, it was clear Webb would see the field sparingly.

Currently not on the LSU roster, Webb is in the portal in search of a new home in the midst of one of the busiest days in college sports history.

Antoine Sampah - Linebacker - Junior - Entered Portal

After appearing in four games in 2020, an expanded role was anticipated come 2021, but that wasn’t the case for Sampah. Getting snaps in just two games, and recording no stats, LSU went in another direction.

Fast forward to 2022 and the junior entered his name in the transfer portal before the season started. A gifted athlete, Sampah is in search of a new home with his name officially in the portal.

The Offers:

Kyle Morlock - Tight End - Shorter University - Offered

A graduate transfer out of Division II Shorter University, LSU dished out an offer to Morlock in November. Immediately upon announcing his intention to hit the portal, the gifted tight end added double-digit scholarship offers.

The Tigers are relatively thin at this position group. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor, the lack of depth is certainly something to monitor. Along with Taylor, junior Kole Taylor also got some run this season.

Look for the Tigers to make a push for Morlock with the portal officially open. With 2023 commit Mac Markway coming to town, it adds another player at a position of need, but to secure a veteran of Morlock’s caliber would be a big addition for the future.

Braden Fiske - Defensive Tackle - Western Michigan - Offered

Jamar Cain has proven to be one of the top recruiters in the country at the defensive line position. How will he utilize the portal this month? LSU has dished out an offer to Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske already.

Fiske has played five years of college football, but remains with one final year of eligibility. He finished the 2022 season with 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. For his collegiate career, he’s tallied 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks across his career.

Bradyn Swinson – EDGE – Oregon - Offered

Swinson totaled eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the 2022 season In his three seasons at Oregon, Swinsin finished with 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Swinson has received significant interest in the portal. The Tigers are in search of additional depth at the defensive line position, and after extending two offers within that position group in three days, it’s clear the message they are sending.