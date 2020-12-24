Report: LSU Running Back Tre Bradford Arrested on Alleged Theft Charge at Walmart

LSU freshman running back Kevontre Bradford was arrested for an alleged theft at a Baton Rouge Walmart according to a report from The Advocate.

The freshman was issued a misdemeanor summons by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office following Tuesday night's event. Bradford is one of five running backs expected to be on the LSU roster for the 2021 season.

Following Chris Curry's announcement that he'll be entering the NCAA transfer portal, the Tigers will have Bradford, Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin on the active roster next season. Bradford didn't see much playing time until the final two games of the season in wins over Florida and Ole Miss.

In the win over the Gators, Bradford hauled in a critical four-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put the Tigers in position to later win the game on a Cade York field goal. With both Davis-Price and Emery hampered with injuries against the Rebels, Bradford carried the ball nine times for 53 yards.

A late addition to the 2020 signing class, Bradford was brought to Baton Rouge for his quickness and explosiveness out of the backfield as well as his catching ability.

Orgeron said after the team's final game of the season just how excited he was about the offseason and the possibilities for the young players on the roster to grow and lead the program to better success next season.

"I'm excited about it, I'm excited about the guys that've stayed with us, excited about the guys coming back," Orgeron said. "I think we're gonna have more guys staying than have left before. I'm going to talk with a number of guys who have the opportunity to come back and I'm hoping we can get most of those guys back."