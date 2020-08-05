LSU Tigers 2021 Target Tristan Leigh SI All-American Player Profile

If there’s one position group LSU would love to tackle in the 2021 recruiting class it’s the offensive line. The Tigers have landed one of the top tackles in the class in Garrett Dellinger out of Michigan and are in on a number of other top prospects.





One of them is Fairfax, Virginia native Tristan Leigh who has built a tight knit relationship with the entire coaching staff. Leigh said in an interview with Off the Bench on July 7 that his strong rapport with coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg is a big reason he’s considering the Tigers.

“My relationship, I am very close with both Coach Cregg and Coach O. I can talk to them about anything and not just football. And I feel comfortable doing that. It’s a family thing to me,” Leigh said. “My mom has multiple sclerosis, and she was having trouble getting up to her seat (at the game), and people were ignoring the game to just help her get up to the seat. I think that shows the character of the people at LSU. And you get that vibe from Coach Cregg and Coach O. It starts at the top.”

Pairing Leigh with Dellinger as the future tackles of the program would be the ideal scenario for the LSU staff. Both are full of potential and could compete for starting positions from day one with senior Austin Deculus set to graduate after this season.

“That is one of my main things with LSU. I like the campus and I am cool with the coaches and all that, but there is opportunity,” Leigh said. “If that is where I am going, I plan to come in and compete right away on day one. That would be my goal. The opportunity is there.”





Here’s Leigh’s SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Projected Position: While Leigh currently plays left tackle and very well may remain there in college, he can also kick inside to guard.

Frame: Tall frame with long arms and fairly wide shoulders. Somewhat narrow torso with round-shaped midsection through hips.

Athleticism: Easy movement out of very good snap quickness to engage targets in a hurry. Very good drive-blocker who plays stout at the point of attack with excellent grab strength and runs feet to finish. Works well on deuce blocks and capable of pinning linebackers on the second level. Has solid knee bend in pass-protection and flashes both off-setting ability on the edge and recovery quickness inside.

Instincts: Good initial footwork in the run game. Excellent target location and vision to the second level to produce versus linebackers. Uses a strong punch with shock value and strength to sustain and steer. Not much pass-protection experience, but uses a 45-degree set with balanced footwork and decent patience to punch on the edge.

Polish: Better run-blocker at this point who must acquire more reps and experience in pass-protection. Will need to learn to mix his sets, punch timing, and improve ankle flexibility on a consistent basis. The main contributions and value to an offensive front will come as a run-blocker early in his collegiate career.

Bottom Line: Leigh is an excellent run-blocking left tackle who can drive block with a man on his head, pin ‘backers on the second level, and reach-block on the edges. He works with good athleticism and is tough at the point of attack. He isn’t ready to dance versus college pass-rushers yet, but has traits to be developed as a pass-protector. Leigh fits best in an offense that mixes zone and man blocking concepts with a short passing game.