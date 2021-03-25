2022 Defensive Tackle Tygee Hill Commits to LSU Football

Hill becomes the first defensive line commit to the 2022 class, joins seven other Louisiana prospects

LSU has put a premium on Louisiana prospects in the 2022 class and on Thursday, the purple and gold landed another big fish. Edna Karr defensive tackle Tygee Hill announced his commitment to Ed Orgeron and company, making it the 11th commitment of the class.

Hill is the first defensive lineman Orgeron has reeled in for the 2022 class and joins a class that includes Louisiana prospects like Walker Howard, Will Campbell, Laterrance Welch and fellow Karr teammate Aaron Anderson. LSU is coming off a stellar 2021 recruiting class that included landing defensive linemen Maason Smith, Landon Jackson and Savion Jones so the addition of Hill is adding to an embarrassment of riches up front for the purple and gold.

"They [LSU] have really done a good job of staying in touch, trying to build that relationship," Hill said last summer. "Every time I contact them, they always give me great energy, I always talk to coach O and he tells me he doesn't want me to leave the state of Louisiana. He says when I get up there, he'll have a big bowl of gumbo waiting for me."

LSUCountry caught up with Hill a number of times in 2020 and he really liked the idea of playing for the hometown team, including meeting a future LSU and NFL star.

"That's the hometown team, of course you go around hearing about LSU and naturally just rooting for them," Hill said. "I really started watching LSU heavily when Leonard Fournette went there and we played on the same park ball team so I've met him before. He always was humble, he never talked a lot and really just always seemed focused."

With 11 commits locked in, the Tigers are well on their way to another elite class.