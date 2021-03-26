What LSU Football is Getting in 2022 Defensive Tackle Commit Tygee Hill

Tygee Hill is an interior defensive lineman that can play multiple roles for the Tigers. There are very few interior defensive linemen that can play a major role beyond one particular position. That’s why LSU is blessed to land in-state talent Hill.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound talent does more than just stuff the run like so many defensive tackles.

First off, The New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive tackle is a massive young man, but Hill is agile and flexible. He’s proved he can contort his body, within the midst of a group of offensive linemen, to fight his way through double teams and/or reach blocks. Then, Hill makes a play in the backfield. That’s something that really talented defensive tackles, or three techniques, do.

The bonus with Hill is that he can play defensive tackle or play nose guard. He’s versatile. Considering how well Hill explodes off the snap, how athletic he is after making contact with the offensive lineman, he’s capable of learning both positions and excelling at both positions.

Hill does need time to acclimate to the college game, no doubt. Keep in mind that he will be entering the SEC West where no prisoners are taken. It’s the real deal on every snap. Despite that aspect of playing for the Tigers against fierce competition, Hill should be considered a candidate to play early for LSU.

Watching Hill’s film, it became clear that he reads what’s in front of him quite well, and he reacts to it with cat-like quickness. When combining Hill’s athleticism and his football smarts, it’s easy to conclude he has the ability to create plays for LSU sooner than later. Speaking of making plays, he could be an asset in long yardage situations.

Most teams bring in a speed package with defensive ends lined up along the interior when it’s third down and long or an obvious passing situation. Hill provides the talent to be a pass rusher despite being nearly 300-pounds. This opens up more play calls for the defensive coaching staff and it allows more players to stay fresh by rotating from a larger pool of pass rushers. As for the LSU recruiting class, Hill also aids the overall defensive recruiting plan.

The Tigers can really go after top targets now that Hill is onboard with LSU. The Tigers needed two defensive tackles in this class, and he’s secured the first spot. Perhaps the Tigers could take three if the right player wanted to come along at defensive tackle, but two will suffice.

LSU is still recruiting several defensive tackles across the country, but there are a few that seem to be a bit more likely than others to sign with the Tigers. A top in-state defensive tackle target remains with Shone Washington from New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton, as well as a few out of state targets such as Walter Nolan from Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict’s and Jaheim Oatis from Columbia (Miss.) High School.

LSU would do well to land any of these three, and the Tigers can now prioritize their wish list. Then again, it’s just further proof of how important it was to land Hill early in the process. LSU recruiting continues to be excellent.