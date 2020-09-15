SI.com
LSU Football Hearing "Rumblings" About Potential Return of Tyler Shelvin

Glen West

When junior defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin elected to opt out of the 2020 season a few weeks back, it caught most by surprise. However, this weekend there were rumblings that Shelvin could potentially reverse course and decide to play the 2020 season out. 

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that the program has heard rumblings but that he hasn't spoken with Shelvin since his decision to opt out two weeks ago. He also revealed that he knows there are people in his ear trying to talk him into a return. 

"His family has called me," Orgeron said. "I have not spoken to Tyler. I know some of his teammates are talking to him. There has not been a decision yet, the only time to make a decision is to call me.

"We'd take him back obviously, we want him back. I don't know where he's at in his mind. If he doesn't want to come back, obviously we wish him the best. If he wants to come back, like any member of our family, we'll take him back."

If Shelvin were to decide to return to the program, one of the big hurdles that would have to be climbed is making sure he hasn't had any improper contact with agents.

"He'd have to go through compliance, no question," Orgeron said. 

Checking with compliance was something that even defensive end Neil Farrell, who opted back in on Monday, had to do. Farrell opted out for COVID-19 related reasons at the beginning of August to tend to his ailing grandmother, who had contracted the virus. 

After a month at home, Farrell had the itch to get back to football and Orgeron said that the team welcomed back with open arms, though he needs to work his way back up the depth chart.

"He will start at the bottom of the depth chart and work his way up," Orgeron said. "Let's see how it goes. He will have to do some work to get into better shape than he is in right now, but I think he can add some depth to our interior defensive line, which we need."

LSU did have some opt out news as Orgeron confirmed a report from Geaux247 that defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins has opted out of the 2020 season. Jenkins wasn't expected to have much of a role with the team this season, having one recorded tackle since his 2018 freshman season. 

