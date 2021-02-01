Updated LSU Recruiting Rankings Keeps Tigers 2021 Class at No. 5 Ahead of National Signing Day

While the Tigers have been spending plenty of time reeling in prospects from the 2022 class, there hasn't been much movement from the 2021 recruiting cycle. On Monday, the SI All-American crew released their updated rankings and the Tigers will stay put at No. 5 heading into National Signing Day.

It remains a top five class with Alabama (1) and Georgia (4) as the only SEC schools who have higher rankings heading into the final recruiting period but the purple and gold have a chance to improve their rankings. The SI All-American crew picks two prospects of note who the program will be honing in on.

"Ed Orgeron and company had plenty of movement in December and January, but the class will wrap up as a top five group if it hits on any of the in-state targets remaining like SI99 wide receiver Brian Thomas or running back Logan Diggs."

Both Thomas and Diggs are among the bigger uncommitted prospects from Louisiana remaining in the 2021 cycle but Diggs in particular will be difficult to pry away from Notre Dame. LSU already has two running backs in the class with Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin and adding Diggs to the mix would make for an extremely deep group.

Same can be said for Thomas as LSU has four receivers in Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers, Deion Smith and Jack Bech already on board in the recruiting class. Hilton in particular will be playing an integral role in bringing the talented Walker receiver to LSU as he's also seriously considering Alabama.

Two players who will be signing after committing to the program will be defensive end Saivion Jones and offensive tackle Kimo Makaneole. A more comprehensive preview of the upcoming signing period will be released tomorrow.