FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Updated LSU Recruiting Rankings Keeps Tigers 2021 Class at No. 5 Ahead of National Signing Day

Tigers 48 hours away from critical National Signing Day with three spots left to fill
Author:
Publish date:

While the Tigers have been spending plenty of time reeling in prospects from the 2022 class, there hasn't been much movement from the 2021 recruiting cycle. On Monday, the SI All-American crew released their updated rankings and the Tigers will stay put at No. 5 heading into National Signing Day. 

It remains a top five class with Alabama (1) and Georgia (4) as the only SEC schools who have higher rankings heading into the final recruiting period but the purple and gold have a chance to improve their rankings. The SI All-American crew picks two prospects of note who the program will be honing in on. 

"Ed Orgeron and company had plenty of movement in December and January, but the class will wrap up as a top five group if it hits on any of the in-state targets remaining like SI99 wide receiver Brian Thomas or running back Logan Diggs." 

Both Thomas and Diggs are among the bigger uncommitted prospects from Louisiana remaining in the 2021 cycle but Diggs in particular will be difficult to pry away from Notre Dame. LSU already has two running backs in the class with Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin and adding Diggs to the mix would make for an extremely deep group. 

Same can be said for Thomas as LSU has four receivers in Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers, Deion Smith and Jack Bech already on board in the recruiting class. Hilton in particular will be playing an integral role in bringing the talented Walker receiver to LSU as he's also seriously considering Alabama. 

Two players who will be signing after committing to the program will be defensive end Saivion Jones and offensive tackle Kimo Makaneole. A more comprehensive preview of the upcoming signing period will be released tomorrow. 

19E7F5CB-F58A-434C-9136-AB3CDA5767C1
Football

Updated LSU Recruiting Rankings Keeps Tigers 2021 Class at No. 5 Ahead of National Signing Day

will-campbell
Football

SI All-American Offers Thoughts on LSU Landing Offensive Tackle Will Campbell

USATSI_12815340
Baseball

A Look at the Depth of LSU Baseball’s Position Group Ahead of 2021 Season

USATSI_13899632 (1)
Football

LSU Lands Commitment from 2022 Offensive Lineman Bo Bordelon

USATSI_15072687
Football

Former LSU Tight End Arik Gilbert Commits to Florida

USATSI_15498124
Football

Senior Bowl Results for the Three LSU Prospects Inconclusive But All Had Positive Week Overall

F6117017-D38F-47A4-83CB-D0884071640D
Baseball

A Dive Into LSU Baseball's Deep Pitching Rotation as Practice for 2021 Season Opens

will-campbell
Football

2022 Offensive Lineman Will Campbell Commits to LSU Football