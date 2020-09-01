Video: LSU Football Goes Through First Fall Practice Without Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

LSU football practiced for the first time in a little under a week after the players elected to gather on Friday for a peaceful march to interim president Tom Galligan's office for discussion on social injustice. The meeting was productive and included coach Ed Orgeron and athletic director Scott Woodward.

All parties involved want to continue the discussion in the future.

"I fully support their decision. We're going to come back to practice on Monday and be a closer football team," Orgeron said. "We're gonna have more open dialogue on the things going on besides football. We'll take care of each other like a family."

Well the Tigers did return to practice but a big piece was missing. LSU junior receiver Ja'Marr Chase will not be a part of the 2020 season, electing to opt out so he can focus on preparing for life in the NFL. Chase has nothing more to prove as a collegiate athlete, winning the Biletnikoff award and setting SEC single-season records for yards and touchdowns.

Chase took to Twitter on Monday to express his frustration with not being able to address the news of his opt out first.

On the field, the Tigers can expect Terrace Marshall, Arik Gilbert and Racey McMath to see increased roles in the passing game. Whether McMath moves to the outside or stays in the slot will be determined over the next few weeks in practice.

Younger players like Trey Palmer, Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore will also get opportunity to see significant playing time with Chase's departure. Orgeron said the freshmen in particular have shown the coaching staff a lot of growth in recent weeks.

"(Kayshon) Boutte is doing a good job for us. All those guys are doing a great job," Orgeron said Tuesday. "I fell like we’re really talented at the wide receiver position. The guy I’m really impressed with is (Koy) Moore. He’s done a great job. From Rummel High School, I think he’s going to have an excellent freshman year."

LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin won’t be a part of the 2020 roster either as he elected to opt out and focus on the 2021 draft.

Photo and video courtesy of LSU sports.