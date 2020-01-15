LSU-Clemson National Championship Draws in 25.5 Million Viewers on ESPN

While LSU and Clemson were captivating the eyes of every person in the Superdome on Monday night, the viewers at home were tuning in as well. ESPN released it's initial viewership ratings with the 2020 national championship drawing in an average of 25,588,000 viewers over the Megacast presentation.

The viewership peaked at 29,200,000 viewers, when LSU took a 21-17 lead over Clemson in the second quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase. The Tigers wouldn't look back as they'd go on to outscore Clemson 21-8 the rest of the way.

The complete results of viewership for the 2020 national championship have yet to be released as streaming information and out-of-home viewing numbers have not been completed. There was a 308,000 (1%) viewer growth in viewership from the 2019 to the 2020 championship game.

In 2018, the Alabama-Georgia national championship averaged 28,443,000 viewers on its Nielsen-rated networks, the second highest viewed cable program ever at the time.