Visitors List: LSU Set For Busy Weekend Of Recruiting

It’s set to be a busy stretch in Baton Rouge over the next 48 hours where Brian Kelly and LSU will host a number of the nation’s top prospects to campus.

The recruiting dead period (January 30 - February 28) is vastly approaching and this program is looking to make a statement before it begins. It’ll be a “no contact” period, making these next few days important when it comes to the 2024 recruiting class.

Kelly and his staff will host a 2024 commit, a 2025 commit and several targets this weekend.

Here’s a look into a few who will be on campus:

Maurice Williams - Safety - 2024 Commit

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment has exploded as of late.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers over the summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

With his mother’s side of the family residing in New Orleans and throughout Louisiana, it didn’t take long for him to feel comfortable leaving Texas and committing to LSU. Visiting both Ohio State and Texas last summer, LSU took charge of Williams’ recruitment rather quickly.

His visit with LSU saw one-on-one time with both Coach Kelly and Coach Cooks, making him feel right where he needed to be. Ending the visit with a workout with Kerry Cooks, it added more fuel to the fire to commit to the Tigers.

Jaylen Bell - Cornerback - 2025 Commit

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound corner is one of the latest prospects to continue the Grayson High School pipeline for the Tigers. Along with Bell, the LSU has also added commitments from 2023 cornerback Michael Daugherty and 2024 defensive back Zion Ferguson, who both played for Grayson High School. Daugherty is an early-enrollee for LSU, currently on campus.

Bell holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina and numerous others before. Shutting down the recruitment process early in his high school career, it’ll be some time until Bell is suited up in the purple and gold, but the upside he attains gives this program a dynamic athlete for the future.

Brian Kelly and his staff have harped on the importance of developing relationships early with prospects, and after developing a Top-5 2024 class already, their impact is proving to be significant.

Other visitors expected: