LSU Punter Zach Von Rosenberg NFL Bound After Five-Year Career

LSU has West Monroe’s Peyton Todd to take over punting duties
After a stellar five-year career with the LSU program, senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg announced he will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

“LSU will always be a part of me. I will cherish these memories and the friends I’ve made forever,” Von Rosenberg wrote.

The senior Von Rosenberg was one of the best in the country, averaging nearly 44 yards on 59 punts and pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 27 times. One of the most consistent punters in the conference over the last three years, Von Rosenberg was surprisingly left off the Ray Guy Award finalist list following the 2020 season. He was named to the All-SEC team for his performance in 2020.

Before his college career began in 2016, Von Rosenberg pitched in the minor leagues for six years before retiring and going to college. Now he hopes to land on an NFL team as a 30-year-old punter, a gag for the last three years that teammates and coaches often poked fun at him for.

"Almost every player on the team messes with me on how long I've been here," Von Rosenberg said. "I hear it from equipment managers, even coach O. Everybody calls me old man, grandpa but I have no complaints. I won a national championship last year, got to play with some of the best players in the NFL and built relationships that'll last a lifetime."

Von Rosenberg said earlier this season that it’d be a dream come true for him to get drafted but understands the business might not look kindly on an older kicker.

"If I got drafted, I'd probably cry," Von Rosenberg said. "I don't know if a team is going to take a risk like that. I know somebody will take a chance on me in free agency and beat out a guy but being a draft pick would be a dream come true." 

