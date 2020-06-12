Breaking: LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2022 Quarterback Walker Howard

LSU continued its dominant start to the 2022 recruiting class on Friday when St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard announced his commitment to Ed Orgeron and the LSU program.





The Lafayette native becomes the fifth commitment of the 2022 class for the Tigers, joining cornerback Khamauri Rogers, receiver Decoldest Crawford and Texas safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen. Howard is the second commitment out of Louisiana, joining the Shreveport native Crawford.

LSU has an influx of young quarterback talent that's already on campus and arriving soon. The coaching staff is very bullish on freshmen Max Johnson and TJ Finley and also received a commitment from four-star prospect Garrett Nussmeier in the 2021 class back in early May.

Howard is currently the No. 3 ranked quarterback and current No. 62 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. That's not bad for a rising junior that won't be a full time starter until this upcoming season.

After spending the last two seasons as the primary backup to Caleb Holstein, a Louisiana Tech signee, Howard will now finally get his chance to lead the St. Thomas More offense. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback did play sparingly in the Cougars run towards a state title in 2019.

The son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard told LSU Country back in February that the opportunity to stay in state and play for the Tigers is an opportunity that's hard to pass up.

"LSU is where I've been raised, I'm a Louisiana boy so that's a really awesome opportunity for me," Howard said.





Howard’s commitment to the LSU program is just the latest proof that the Tigers are well on their way to establishing themselves as a prime destination for top quarterbacks. The addition of Howard also propelled LSU to the No. 1 class in 2022 on 247Sports, one that features four top-100 prospects already.