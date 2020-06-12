LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Breaking: LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2022 Quarterback Walker Howard

Glen West

LSU continued its dominant start to the 2022 recruiting class on Friday when St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard announced his commitment to Ed Orgeron and the LSU program.


The Lafayette native becomes the fifth commitment of the 2022 class for the Tigers, joining cornerback Khamauri Rogers, receiver Decoldest Crawford and Texas safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen. Howard is the second commitment out of Louisiana, joining the Shreveport native Crawford.

LSU has an influx of young quarterback talent that's already on campus and arriving soon. The coaching staff is very bullish on freshmen Max Johnson and TJ Finley and also received a commitment from four-star prospect Garrett Nussmeier in the 2021 class back in early May. 

Howard is currently the No. 3 ranked quarterback and current No. 62 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. That's not bad for a rising junior that won't be a full time starter until this upcoming season. 

After spending the last two seasons as the primary backup to Caleb Holstein, a Louisiana Tech signee, Howard will now finally get his chance to lead the St. Thomas More offense. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback did play sparingly in the Cougars run towards a state title in 2019.

The son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard told LSU Country back in February that the opportunity to stay in state and play for the Tigers is an opportunity that's hard to pass up.

"LSU is where I've been raised, I'm a Louisiana boy so that's a really awesome opportunity for me," Howard said. 


Howard’s commitment to the LSU program is just the latest proof that the Tigers are well on their way to establishing themselves as a prime destination for top quarterbacks. The addition of Howard also propelled LSU to the No. 1 class in 2022 on 247Sports, one that features four top-100 prospects already.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Veteran LSU Offensive Lineman Ed Ingram Provides Stability to an Inexperienced Group

Ingram set to be full time starter at left guard after spending year as primary backup

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football Schedule Ranked Fourth Toughest Nationally by ESPN FPI

Tigers SEC schedule consistently ranks among most difficult in the country

Glen West

NCAA Oversight Committee Officially Passes Six-Week Preseason Plan, What it Means for LSU Football

Coaches can start having access to players starting July 13, training camp to start Aug. 7

Glen West

After Injury Derailed Freshman Season, LSU Football Recruit Malaki Starks Is Making Waves in 2022 Class

Starks being recruited by Tigers as defensive back, thinks he hasn’t even scratched the surface on his ability

Glen West

LSU Football's Ja'Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Jr. Named 2020 Preseason Walter Camp First-Team All Americans

Competition in practice a significant factor in development of LSU's two brightest stars

Glen West

Column: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron’s Greatest Strength is Willingness to Listen to Those Around Him

Past mistakes he’s turned into humbling lessons, which has made him a national championship coach

Harrison Valentine

Why Receiver Kayshon Boutte is LSU Football's Next Star in Waiting

Boutte will compete for playing time in the slot as a freshman

Glen West

Meet 2021 LSU Recruit Keenan Landry, the Louisiana Native That Wants to Help Mold the Next Generation

Why football isn’t the only goal Landry has and what the business he wants to one day open

Glen West

by

Pbenoit58

LSU Baseball 2020 MLB Draft Tracker: Multiple Tiger Players, Commits Expecting to Hear Names Called

Cabrera, Henry projected as high draft picks from LSU

Glen West

SEC Roundtable: Noteworthy News Facing LSU, Conference Teams As Voluntary Workouts Kick Off

Orgeron says players are in phenomenal shape upon return to school

Glen West