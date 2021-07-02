Checking in on LSU QB Commit Walker Howard’s Performance at Elite 11 Camp

As the Elite 11 Finals take place in Manhattan Beach, Calif., the LSU Tigers are well represented by 2022 pledge Walker Howard as he looks to continue his dominance throughout this summer’s cycle.

During the event, each quarterback receives feedback from this year’s camp counselors in North Carolina's Sam Howell, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, Liberty's Malik Willis, and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

For Howard, the Elite 11 Finals gives him the chance to showcase his incredible precision and tremendous arm strength in front of some of the biggest evaluators in all of high school sports.

"I really just want to compete and get better," Howard told 247Sports. "Those things that you surround yourself with the best players in the country and that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to see who the best was and compete with the best. Just build a relationship with these guys because those guys are some studs.”

The Lafayette native has shown out in seemingly every camp or event he has taken place in this summer, living up to the hype and then some. Displaying his mechanics and athleticism has been the main takeaway from Howard as he consistently shows why he is such a highly touted recruit in the 2022 class.

Howard has struggled a bit with consistency on his boundary throws but overall has had a nice first two days of camp, according to the SI All-American team in California for the event.

Howard puts power on each throw with an over-the-top release with an incredibly strong base to support him, giving him the ability to complete passes to all three levels. Athletically gifted, Howard shines brightest with his elite timing by fitting the ball in the tightest of windows.

At the Elite 11 Finals, Howard is simply surrounded by the best of the best each day he steps foot on the field. With the No. 1 player in the country in Quinn Ewers in attendance, Howard is looking to show evaluators he can hang with the best of them.

In Day 1, he started off slow in a few drills, but kept his confidence up and proved himself as the evening went on. His phenomenal mechanics and arm strength put together some of the best throws of the day.

In the late evenings ‘rail shot’ event, Howard nearly took home the victory, advancing to the final round where he took home second against the 20 quarterbacks in attendance.

His performances throughout the first few days of the event have been precisely what he has expected. With extreme confidence in his abilities, it is what makes him shine the brightest under any circumstance.

Over the course of the next few days, Howard will continue to show out against the nation’s best quarterbacks. With an already flawless summer to this point, Howard looks to continue his dominance in one of the biggest events in high school football.

Putting on for all of Louisiana, Howard hopes to prove “the boot” breeds some of the best athletes in the country. Leading the way as LSU’s highest ranked commit in the 2022 class, he will continue representing the Tigers in a multitude of ways, showing why he is one of the best to do it in all of high school.