Film Study: 2022 LSU Quarterback Commit Walker Howard Possesses Early Signs of Becoming Elite Prospect

Brian Smith

One of the more unknown prospects for the class of 2022 just pulled the trigger for LSU. Here’s a first-hand look at the signal caller from Louisiana.

When evaluating Walker Howard, there certainly will be several points to admire, especially for a mere sophomore in high school. The Lafayette (La.) Saint Thomas More product displayed a really nice touch, natural throwing motion, good pocket presence and escapability.

Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot-1, 180-pound field general.

First, Howard throws a natural, over-the-top pass that can easily be seen and caught by any prospective target. Solid follow through, high release and most importantly, a catchable pass.

Next, Howard provided a great pass to his wide receiver, while taking a brutal hit from the defensive lineman. This scenario will play out versus top-notch competition within the LSU program, so it’s good to see during a high school game.

If a quarterback cannot be an accurate passer under duress, he will not be a big-time player against the best competition. Howard showed moxie during this clip.

The following clip showed Howard dropping in a great fade pass over the defender while staying very catchable for the wide receiver. Placing the football within that window takes a deft touch.

With LSU’s wide-open passing attack, plays like this one will always be an option near the goal line. Actually, they can transpire almost any place on the gridiron, as proven by the 2019 LSU offense. For such a young player, it’s about as good a pass as it will get.

Finally, Howard does not find an open receiver, so he took off for the end zone. While he does not need to be an elite runner, providing the occasional scramble for a first down or touchdown will be very important.

If a defense must account for the quarterback, it changes defensive play calling and coverages. Good to see Howard find a way to navigate through the middle of the defensive line and make his way into the end zone.

Now, Howard proved he can play. That’s obvious. What’s next would be seeing him develop more arm strength, making even quicker decisions, and of course seeing him play this upcoming season as a LSU commitment when teams will make him a marked man.

If Howard does well within each of those categories, LSU will really be landing a big-time player. Remember, this young man still holds another two years of high school football before coming to LSU. Plenty of time to improve an already talented young quarterback.

Howard provides plenty of upside for LSU, and he’s a local product as well. Really good start to the 2022 recruiting class. It will be fun to watch Howard’s development moving forward.

