Watch: LSU's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Connect for Explosive First Touchdown

They did it against Alabama, they did it against Clemson and 18 more times in between during the 2019 season. Now, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have connected on their first NFL touchdown in an explosive manner.

Late in the first half in the Cincinnati Bengals season debut against the Minnesota Vikings, Burrow delivered a pinpoint accurate pass to Chase on a 50-yard touchdown bomb.

The touchdown strike from Burrow to Chase sparked a first half 14-7 lead over the Vikings as the two produced with great production. Chase hauled in three passes for 80 yards in the first 30 minutes while Burrow completed 11-of-13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Much of the preseason talk around Chase was his inconsistency in catching the ball. After four drops in the preseason, Chase caught all three of his passes against in the first half to help the Bengals offense score touchdowns on its final two possessions of the half. The two are going head to head with teammate Justin Jefferson, who caught three passes for 25 yards.

"We made each other a lot of money," Burrow joked. "All kidding aside, Justin's a great guy, great player who was my guy my first year at LSU and then Ja'Marr emerged and I could just take my pick. Those guys are fun to be around and Justin is a lot like Ja'Marr, really smart player who you don't have to tell them something twice."

The duo of Chase and Burrow likely haven't come close to hitting on more touchdowns as Sunday's first was just a taste of what's to come.