Way Too Early Look At LSU's 2024 Recruiting Class

Brian Kelly and LSU have done wonders with their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to develop relationships in the 2024 cycle while building for the future has also been a major point of emphasis.

Currently sitting with the No. 1 2024 class, it’s clear this program is looking to make a statement for years to come.

Here’s a look into the class:

Colin Hurley - Quarterback

The gem of the class to this point, and for the foreseeable future, will be Hurley. A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

After shutting down his recruitment and committing to LSU, Hurley has been using social media to both recruit other prospects and promote the LSU brand. Already bleeding purple and gold, the Tigers have a good one coming to Baton Rouge.



Tayvion Galloway - Tight End

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. Only in the midst of his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

Zion Ferguson - Defensive Back

The Grayson High School product chose LSU over Arkansas, Auburn and Florida State, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program has had.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains.

Ferguson has proven to be a threat in the secondary with his elite ball-hawking skills, but also attains soft hands to make highlight reel interceptions routinely.

Xavier Atkins - Linebacker

A standout at the LSU Elite Camp back in June, Atkins really made his presence felt all over the field. Talking with defensive coordinator Matt House afterwards, it was clear the two could be a match made in heaven.

"Coach House was so great to work with at camp, and coach Sherman (Wilson) helped me so much with just answering questions and being there for me whenever I called him," said Atkins. "He always had time for me and always made me feel like I would be a Tiger."

Standing at 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he just finished up his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be interesting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.

Other notable commits:

Maurice Williams Jr. - Safety

Joseph Stone - Wide Receiver

Wallace Foster - Cornerback

Khayree Lee - Offensive Lineman