What 2023 TE Jackson McGohan's Commitment Means For LSU

Heading into the 2022 season, LSU’s tight end room was one that lacked significant depth. With true freshman Mason Taylor turning heads and emerging as a starter during fall camp, and Kole Taylor handling backup duties, it was an efficient one-two punch.

Aside from the two, this room remained thin. Last week, [Kole] Taylor entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, leaving this tight end room with just one scholarship player.

But reinforcements are on the way after 2023 TE Jackson McGohan announced his commitment to the program on Tuesday.

A look into what the commitment of McGohan means for this squad going forward and the depth of this TE room for the foreseeable future:

Jackson McGohan - 2023 Commit

Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan‍ decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process.

Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.

LSU’s tight end room adds a much needed body. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor this season, the lack of depth has certainly been something to monitor. Factor in Kole Taylor entering the transfer portal and it leaves this program with one scholarship tight end on the current roster.

Adding a player of McGohan’s caliber alongside Markway in a 2023 class that is showing no signs of slowing down puts this position group in good hands for the foreseeable future.

McGohan will need to add size going forward, but his his pass catching ability is what makes him such a lethal weapon at tight end. Improvement in his blocking is imperative, but the long term potential of McGohan is as intriguing as they come.

Mason Taylor - Freshman - Starter

LSU tight end Mason Taylor has become a key contributor to the Tigers’ offensive success over the last few weeks. The true freshman quickly became the hero in the Bayou Bengals’ upset victory over Alabama, but to him that was just the introduction.

Taylor has been making highlight reel plays his entire career, and now the chance to do it on the biggest stage, it’s all he’s ever wanted. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, it sets lofty expectations, but Mason is simply looking to create his own path.

Taylor reeled in 33 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman campaign with the Tigers, but no catch was greater than his two-point conversion to defeat Alabama. The future of this position for LSU, this program is in good hands.

Kole Taylor - Junior - Entered Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.

In 2021, Taylor played in 12 games with three starts while adding six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Mac Markway - 2023 Commit

LSU’s prized commit took in his first LSU game day against Tennessee and continues to reaffirm his love for the Tigers ever since.

If you check Markway’s social media accounts, it’s evident he already bleeds purple and gold and this program is surely getting something special in the dynamic tight end.

Markway has the ability to be a dominant blocker for the Tigers. He’s big enough to hammer safeties in space, or a linebacker, as well as help to set the edge against a defensive end during an outside zone play. Regardless of what he does, he’s physical.

He’s also a prime target near the goal line or during short yardage because he’s such a good blocker that teams will come downhill at him.

If a linebacker or safety negates the pass coverage responsibility with Markway, there’s a chance to strike. That will leave plenty of play-action passing situations available for Markway and the Tigers.